PRINCETON — PikeView girls harrier Erin O’ Sullivan ran like her life depended on it.
In a manner of speaking.
The Pike View High School cross country star led the girls high school race in the Survival Supply Invitational Cross Country Meet held at Glenwood Park, on Tuesday.
O’Sullivan won the girls race with a 20:32, a good three minutes ahead of second-place Kathleen Walkup (23:35.3) of Nicholas County. Westside’s Britney Cochran was third with a 24:12.2, Wyoming East’s Colleen Lookabill was fourth (24:34.9) and PikeView’s Jillian Hager was third (25:13.3).
Westside’s Alyssa Wells finished sixth (25:37.5), Nicholas County’s Courtney Prather finished seventh (25:46.1), Wyoming East’s Abby Russell finished eighth (25:54.1),.PikeView won the girls team title with 18 points. Princeton, led by the Tigers’ ninth-place Hayley Collins (26:11.2) came in second with 37.
Nicholas County won the boys meet with 39 points, led by Preston Prather’s winning run of 18:24.2. Oak Hill’s Seth Crosler came in second (18:50.3), and Braden Ward came in third for PikeView, which finished third overall in the team standings with 79 points behind Wyoming East (56 points). PikeView’s Logan Keaton came in fourth (19:01.1), Nicholas County’s Ethan Board came in fifth (19:14.3).
Volleyball
Virginia High def Tazewell 3-0: The powerful Lady Bearcats rolled to a 25-0, 25-10, 25-13 Southwest District win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Hayley Myers had 12 digs to pace Tazewell. Teammate Jensen Meade had one block, two assists and seven digs.
Richlands def. Graham 3-0: Carson Richardson had 13 assists, nine digs, four kills and three aces to lead the Lady Blue Tornado to a 25-17, 25-11, 25-17 win over visiting Graham in a Volley For The Cure match at Richlands High School.
Kristen Hedrick had six kills and four aces for Richlands ( 7-2, 2-2 SWD). Mac Osborne had five kills, four aces and six digs, Victoria Blankenship had five aces, two kills and six digs and Lauren Earls had nine assists, four kills, two aces and six digs.
Richlands plays Virginia High at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.
River View beats Wyoming East, Montcalm in tri-match: Emily Auville and Kristen Calhoun had seven kills apiece in a 25-22, 22-25, 25-14 win over the Warriors.
Sierra Garlic had six aces and five assist versus Wyoming County. Amber Crabtree and Emilea Justice had three digs apiece.
Auville had four kills in the 25-20, 25-13 win over the Lady Generals. Garlic and Jenna Atwell had five assists apiece and Justice had a nine point service run in the second set.
River View is at Bluefield on Thursday.
Boys Soccer
MCA 7, Independence 2: Josiah Patton, Eric Boothe and Jamison Mullins had two goals apiece and at MCA
Zach Coleman added one goal. Patton, Boothe, Devon Shrewsbury, Shay Basham and MJ Patton had one assist apiece for the Cavaliers (4-2-1).
MCA plays at Midland Trail on Monday. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Oak Hill 2, Princeton 1: Abbey Osborne scored the lone goal for the Tigers in a loss to the Red Devil at Everette K. Bailey Fie.d
Princeton plays at Greenbrier East on Thursday. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
