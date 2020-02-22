BUENA VISTA, Va. — Three Green Wave players scored in double figures and fullcourt man-to-man pressing and trapping took the Fighting Blues out of their natural style for a 50-46 Pioneer District tournament championship upset of the top seed on its home floor Friday night.
The victory secured the first district tournament championship for the Narrows boys since head coach Patrick Bailey was a player for the Green Wave under Todd Lusk in 1995.
Matthew Morgan scored 13 point to pace the Green Wave. Gavin Fletcher and Dalton Bradley both had 10 points apiece.
Will Dunlap had 18 points for Parry McCluer. Spencer Hamilton added 17 points.
Narrows takes on Bland County at home in the first round of the Region 1C tournament on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
Bluefield 94, Wyoming East 44: Sean Martin scored 21 points and rounded up 11 rebounds and the Beavers, who rolled to a relatively easy win at New Richmond in contrast to the first meeting between the two teams at Brushfork Armory.
Martin blocked two shots for Bluefield (19-3).
Braeden Crews had 19 points for the Beavers, going 5-for-8 from the three point line. He also had three steals. Caden Fuller had 12 points, Tyrese Hairston had 10 points and five assists. Kaulin Parris had five points and eight assists and Jahiem House had eight points.
Jacob Howard had 12 points, going 6-for-6 from the field for the Warriors.
Twin Valley 62, Honaker 53: Trevor McGlothlin scored 33 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and the Panthers knocked off the Tigers 62-53 to earn the BDD boys basketball tournament’s No. 3 berth to the Region 1D tournament.
Wade Cantrell added 15 points for Twin Valley (7-17).
Grayson Honaker scored 19 points to pace Honaker.
Grundy 48, Hurley 33: Jake McCoy scored 12 points and the Golden Wave beat the Rebels in the BDD boys tournament championship game.
Cade Looney and Corey Keene scored 11 points apiece for Grundy (20-2).
Jonathan Hurley scored 16 points for Hurley (7-16) with Wade Campbell adding 15 points.
GIRLS GAMES
MONTCALM — Cat Pennington scored 12 points to lead Oak Hill to a 46-28 win at Montcalm High School in girls basketball action on Friday night.
Macayla King added eight points for the Red Devils.
Makenzie Crews had eight points and Kaileigh Hodges scored seven for the Lady Generals, who face Meadow Bridge at 7 p.m. at Montcalm on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class A, Region III, Section 2 tournament.
Parry McCluer 41, Narrows 34: Anna Claytor fired up 14 points to pace the Blues past the Lady Wave in the consolation game of the Pioneer District tournament at Buena Vista, Va.
Amber Grow scored 12 for Parry McCluer.
Haley Blankenship scored nine points to pace Narrows (9-14).
The Lady Green Wave will travel to George Wythe on Tuesday for the first round of the Region 1C girls basketball tournament.
Honaker 74, Grundy 59: LeeAnna McNulty fired up 32 points and Honaker wrapped up the Black Diamond District girls tournament championship with a victory over the Golden Wave.
Kyla Boyd added 18 points for the Tigers (19-5) and Kylie Vance contributed 15 points.
Jessi Looney scored 16 points to pace Grundy (17-5).
Twin Valley 45, Council 34: The Lady Panthers secured a third-seeded berth to next week’s Region 1D girls basketball tournament with a victory over the Cobras in the Black Diamond District girls basketball tournament consolation game.
Haylee Moore scored 12 points to pace Twin Valley. Kamryn Vance added 11 points.
Abby Stevens and Brooke Tiller scored nine points apiece for Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.