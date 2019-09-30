BLUEFIELD — Beyonka Lee helped the Bluefield volleyball team to a solid early start against Mount View at Bluefield High School gym on Monday night.
But the Lady Golden Raiders turned it around and won it in four sets 22-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21.
Lee, a 6-3 sophomore, knocked down eight kills and dropped four blocks on the night for the Lady Beavers. Setter Erica Poe lofted at least five of her assists to Lee, also distributing the ball to Jordan Ellis and Jaunaria Jones.
Bluefield plays Shady Spring at home today and River View at home on Thursday.
High School Golf
PIPESTEM — Greenbrier East’s Berkley Adwell shot a 2-under-par 70 to collect medalist honors in the Class AAA, Region 3 golf tournament held at Pipestem State Park on Monday.
The Spartans won the team event with final score of 235. In addition to Adwell, Norris Beard had a 77 and Hayden Yates fired an 88.
Princeton’s DJ Bailey shot a 74 to finish second overall and to qualify for the Class AAA state tournament held next Tuesday and Wednesday in Ogleby Park in Wheeling.
The Tigers finished fourth overall with a team score of 244. Nathaniel Bailey carded an 84 and Logan Coburn shot an 86.
Capital finished second in the team standings with a 237, advancing to the state as a team. Defending state champ George Washington shot 238, finishing third. GW ace Anderson Goldman shot a 78 to qualify for the state as the second lowest individual not on a qualifying team.
Princeton finished 44-11-1 on the season as a team.
