WELCH — Justin Haggerty scored three touchdowns and Tony Bailey scored two and Mount View collected a 45-21 win over visiting Man at Vic Nystrom Stadium on Tuesday night.
Haggerty had touchdown receptions of 20 and 25 yards from Golden Knights quarterback Ryan Long, also adding a 60-yard scoring run with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Bailey scored in the first half on a 3 yard touchdown run, adding an explosive 43 yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
The Knights’ biggest big play of the night was a 90-yard scoring run from T.J. Bell, who also finished with a 2-point conversion run.
Mount View’s final score of the game was a defensive touchdown that occurred when Ka’Jai Brown stripped the ball from a Hillbillies ball carrier and took it 35 yards for a TD.
Man (3-3) got a 1-yard scoring sneak from quarterback Israel Canterbury, who also hit Justin Grimmett with a 15-yard touchdown toss. Grimmett added a 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Mount View (4-1) plays at Van on Friday. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Mount View 45, Man 21
Man................7 7 0 7 — 21
Mount View....6 6 14 19 — 45
How They Scored
First Quarter
Man — Israel Canterbury 1 run (Jackson Tipton kick)
2:51 MV — Tony Bailey 3 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
Man— Justin Grimmett 15 pass from Canterbury (Tipton kick) 1:17
MV— Justin Haggerty 20 pass from Ryan Long (run failed) [as time expired]
Third Quarter
MV— Haggerty 60 run (T.J. Bell run) 8:00
MV — Haggerty 25 pass from Long (run failed) 5:35
Fourth Quarter
MV — T.J. Bell 90 run (run failed) 11:46 (32-14)
Man — Grimmett 30 run (Tipton kick)
MV — Bailey 43 run (Jonathan Huff kick)
MV — Ka’Jai Brown strip and score 35 run (kick failed)
Princeton 3, Shady Spring 2
BECKLEY — Sadie Boggess scored two goals and the Princeton girls soccer team collected a hard-fought victory over Shady Spring on Tuesday night.
Lauren Parish had a goal and an assist for the Tigers (5-3-2), who outshot Shady 16-6 on the match.
Peyton and Zoey Agnew split time in goal for Princeton.
Charlotte McGinnis scored a goal for Shady, which obtained its second goal of the night off a deflected ball from a Princeton player.
Princeton returns to action Monday in a 6 p.m. match with Poca at Everette K. Bailey Field in Princeton.
Late Girls Soccer Result
Princeton 3, South Charleston 2
PRINCETON — The Tigers outshot South Charleston 18-12 in a girls soccer shootout on Tuesday night.
Sadie Boggess had two goals for Princeton and Lauren Parish added another goal.
Peyton and Zoey Agnew served as goalkeepers for the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.