BRADSHAW — Jaylen Hall had two touchdown receptions and Mount View went on to collect a 24-8 victory over River View in the season-opening Battle of the Views at River View High School.
The Raiders (0-1) take an open date next week. The Golden Knights (1-0) will travel to Man for a Saturday game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Narrows 51, Auburn 7
NARROWS, Va. — Aidan McGlothlin passed for 212 yards and four scoring strikes and the Green Wave opened their season with a 51-7 win over Auburn.
Carson Crigger had three receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns while Kolier Pruett had two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, also having a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Sam Albert led the Narrows rushing attack, churning out 73 yards on six carries, including a 1 yard scoring run.
Narrows (1-0) travels to Bastian to play the Bland County Bears next Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
James Monroe 41, Sherman 6
LINDSIDE — The Mavericks opened the 2022 season at home on Friday night with a 41-6 win over visiting Sherman.
James Monroe (1-0) travels to Pendleton County next Friday.
Rye Cove 26, Hurley 24
CLINCHPORT, Va. — Rye Cove's Payton Darnell scored on a 10-yard touchdown run with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles the winning margin for a season-opening victory over visiting Hurley.
The Eagles missed their second consecutive 2-point conversion attempt, keeping the outcome in doubt until the final possession of the game.
Darnell led the Eagles (1-0) with 79 rushing yards on 11 carries. Rye Cove quarterback Landon Lane passed for 104 yards, including a TD toss to Darnell.
Alex Duty led the Rebels (0-1) with 128 rushing yards on 15 carries, including a 65 yard scoring scramble.
Hurley will host Thomas Walker at "The Cliff" next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.