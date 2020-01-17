MONTCALM — Leon Lambert scored 21 points, including his career 1,000th, but the Montcalm High School boys basketball team fell to a Craig County third quarter hot streak in an interstate game on Friday night.
Lambert, a senior post for the Generals (1-7) corralled 14 rebounds for Montcalm in the loss. Keith Kosinar scored 11 points and Noah White and Ethan Nichols had eight points apiece.
Generals head coach Matt Smith was present but yielded the whistle to assistant coach Adam Havens. Smith underwent an emergency appendectomy on Wednesday.
Nate Nichols scored 17 points for the Rockets, contributing six points to the fateful third quarter surge. Levi Law scored 15 points and Bryson Taylor added 11.
Montcalm plays at River View on Tuesday. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
PikeView 71, James Monroe 47: Peyton Meadows exploded for 29 points and hauled in 14 rebounds to lead the hungry Panthers to a victory over their sectional rivals at Lindside.
Meadows hit two of PikeView’s eight 3-pointers as a team and handed out four assists.
Kobe-Taylor Williams had 14 points while distributing eight assists for PikeView (3-6). Also rounding up eight rebounds. Alex Young was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field for 11 points.
Shad Sauvage had 16 points to pace the Mavericks. Eli Allen added 13 points, hitting three of James Monroe’s four trifectas.
PikeView hosts Independence on Tuesday. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m.
River View 110, Independence 100: Freddie Dawson scored 38 points to lead the Raiders over the Patriots in a high school basketball horse race at Sophia.
Daniel Dobbs added 21 points, David Adkins had 19 points, Kobe Halstead had 17 points and Boo Roberts with 10 points. Dobbs had 14 rebounds and Adkins had 12 boards.
Zach Bolden led Indy with 31 points and Michael McKinley had 23.
River View plays Richlands at home on Monday night. Tip-off at 7 p.m.
Late Girls Basketball
James Monroe 57, Shady Spring 54: The Boroski sisters scored 38 points as James Monroe picked up its sixth win of the season Thursday night.
Morgan Boroski led the Mavericks (6-6) with 25 points including four three-pointers and Megan Boroski had 13 points.
Shady Spring (6-6) had Kacey Poe and Kellie Adkins each scored 18 points. Kierra Richmond added 14 points.
James Monroe travels to East Fairmont Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.