BLUEFIELD — Laken McKinney hammed out 10 kills while sending across seven service aces and the PikeView volleyball team collected a 25-17, 25-15, 25-13 win over sectional and county rival Bluefield at Bluefield High School on Thursday night.
Olivia Boggess had 10 kills and two aces for PikeView (3-3). Hope Craft added four kills and four aces. Katie Begley had two kills, two aces.
Setter Anyah Brown lofted 23 assists for the Panthers.
PikeView returns to action Tuesday with a tri-match with Independence and Shady Spring at Shady Spring High School.
Princeton def. Graham 3-0: A solid all-around performance gave the Princeton a victor over Graham 25-19, 25-17, 25-11 Thursday night.
Karmellia Perkins led the Lady Tigers from the service line with nine aces. She added four kills and one block.
It was a great all-around night for Samantha Ellison who had four aces, seven kills, three blocks and eight digs.
Sharing the setting duties were Reagan Bailey and Hailey McPherson who had 10 and nine assists, respectively.
McPherson added 10 kills and five aces while Bailey had two aces.
Princeton hosts PikeView and Greenbrier East Tuesday while Graham takes the short jaunt over to Bluefield.
Golf
Princeton wins Tri-Match at Glade Springs: The Princeton golf team picked up a victory at Glade Springs Golf resort in Beckley,
Princeton had 126, Woodrow Wilson had 127 and PikeView had 164.
The medalist was Mary Dinney from Woodrow Wilson, who carded a 39.
Leading the Tigers was Nathaniel Bailey, who shot a 40, followed by D.J. Bailey (42) and Logan Coeburn (44).
Jacob Coalson shot a 44 for the Panthers.
Princeton plays PikeView and Liberty at Pipestem on Monday.
