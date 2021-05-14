EAST RIVER — Macey McBride collected the hat trick at Tazewell on Thursday night and the G-Girls went on to beat the home standing Lady Bulldogs 4-3 in Southwest District action.
McBride initiated scoring at the 24-minute mark with an unassisted goal. She made it 2-0 with another unassisted goal within five minutes of intermission.
McBride added a third unassisted goal for Graham in the first five minutes of the second half.
Tazewell’s Lalla Dadout cut the lead to 3-1 within five minutes of McBride’s third. Mallory Brown pushed Graham’s lead to 4-1 on her goal assisted by Ashley Cline near the 55th minutes.
Tazewell added two Maddie Vanover before time expired, but the Lady Bulldogs were unable to catch the G-Girls (2-1).
Goalkeeper Peyton Terry had nine saves in goal for Graham.
The G-Girls play Marion at East River on Monday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Graham 9, Tazewell 1
TAZEWELL, Va — Ben Morgan scored four goal to lead the G-Men in a lopsided SWD victory at Witten Field/Bulldogs Stadium.
Morgan initiated scoring off an assist by Zach Dales in the first minute and 24 seconds of play. Dales scored the next Graham goal off an assist from Jackson Ward. Morgan scored his second goal off a Dales assist for the 3-0 lead with 26:38 showing on the first half clock.
Three minutes later Dales scored off a deflection in front of the goal. Morgan added an unassisted goal with 12 minutes remaining in the first half.
Jamin Ni scored next for Graham off a Carter Nipper assist and only 40 seconds later, Nipper scored off an assist from Cameron Thomas.
Tazewell scored with 3:12 left in the half when Ayvree Zeigler put one in the goal unassisted, cutting Graham’s halftime lead to 7-1.
Ethan Church gave Graham an unassisted goal with 27 minutes remaining in the game. Morgan had his last goal off a Nipper assist to stop play for good with 20 minutes left.
Nic Knowles had two saves in goal and Gabe Riffe had one save. Graham plays next Tuesday at East River against undefeated Richlands.
Softball
Graham 11, Tazewell 10
BLUEFIELD, Va. — The G-Girls rapped out 14 hits en route to an 11-10 win over the Lady Bulldogs at Graham Recreational Park.
Graham’s Kylee Thompson struck out seven and walked one over her seven inning shift. She allowed 10 hits, confining the damage to 10 runs in spite of six Graham errors.
Chris Flanigan went 3-for-5 at the plate for the G-Girls. Hannah Hass went 4-for-4.
Alayshia Griffith went 5-for-6 at the plate. Kenzie Lambert went 2-for-4, including a home run.
Graham plays at Richlands, on Tuesday.
Baseball
James Monroe 11, GBC 10
LINDSIDE — The Mavericks erupted for five hits in the bottom of the seventh inning to upend the Crusaders in a comeback victory at home.
Brendan Hale went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs for James Monroe. Hunter Belcher went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Luke Fraley, who picked up the win in late relief, went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.