RICHLANDS — Jillian Shreve had six kills and distributed nine assists in Richlands’ 25-22, 25-20, 25-10 Southwest District volleyball loss to Marion at Richlands Middle School.
Chloe Perkins had six kills and two service aces for the Lady Blue Tornado. Alyssa Lee had 11 digs and Taylor Webb had three aces, three assists and a kill.
The Richlands junior varsity lost 25-16, 25-16.
Late Volleyball
James Monroe def. Montcalm 3-0
LINDSIDE — Shannon Phipps blasted 18 kills and Lilly Jackson hammered out 14 and the Lady Mavericks beat Montcalm 25-18, 25-10, 25-22.
Setter Emily Bailey distributed 32 assists, serving up seven points with an ace. Chloe Shires had five kills and 11 service points with an ace.
James Monroe won all 3 sets. Haley Hunnicutt had five kills and 25 assists.
