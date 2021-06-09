EAST RIVER — Macy McBride collected a hat trick in Tuesday night’s Southwest District girls soccer semifinal game at East River Soccer as Graham beat Tazewell 4-1.
McBride’s first goal was off of a PK at the 11:43 mark in the first half. The foul was against Tazewell’s keeper and McBride was assigned the kick.
McBride’s kick was the lone goal of the first half.
She scored her second goal seven minutes into the second half off a through ball from Hannah White,
Graham’s Mallory Brown made it 3-0 on an unassisted goal. The ball was deflected to brown off the crossbar after Campbell Perdue’s scoring attempt from outside the 18-yard box.
McBride capped scoring with an unassisted goal with 10 minutes remaining on the clock.
Lalla Dagout broke the drought for the Lady Bulldogs in the final minute of play.
Graham (7-2) will advance to Thursday’s championship match to play the winner of Tuesday’s rain-delayed semifinal between Virginia and Marion. If Virginia High wins, Graham will travel to Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va. for a 5 p.m. match. If Marion wins, the G-Girls will host at East River in a 5 p.m. match.
Boys Soccer
The semifinals of the SWD boys soccer tournament have been moved to Thursday due to Tuesday’s inclement weather.
The Graham boys are now slated to face Virginia High in a 6 p.m. match at East River Soccer Complex on Thursday while Lebanon will play Richlands at Ernie Hicks Stadium in a 7 p.m. showdown.
Baseball
Class AA Regional Set
The Class AA, Region 2 baseball series has been set for early next week, Bluefield High School officials reported.
Bluefield will travel to Coal City for the first game of the series with Independence on Monday. Action is set to return to Bowen Field on Tuesday for the second game of the series. If the 2-out-of-3 series remains tied, both teams will meet once again at Coal City on Wednesday for the decider.
Meanwhile, the Beavers have scheduled a regional primer game this Friday with St. Albans. The two teams will meet on neutral ground at Woodrow Wilson. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Richlands 4
Virginia High 3
RICHLANDS, Va. — Chloe Perkins drove in all four of the Lady Tornado’s runs, including the tying run and the go-ahead, in a Southwest District softball tournament semifinal game at Rhonda Blevins Field.
Perkins finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs, hitting a two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning that plated Alyssa Lee to lock the game at 3 followed by Gillian Guerierro with the game winner.
Erica Lamie collected the win for the Lady Blue Tornado, striking out eight and walking none as she went the distance.
Richlands (10-3) will play Marion or Tazewell in Thursday’s championship game.
Richlands 4, Va. High 3
Virginia High.....002 010 0 — 3 9 0
Richlands.......101 000 2 — 4 12 0
Anna Stacy and Harley Holmes. Erica Lamie and Alyssa Lee. W— Lamie. L— Stacey
