MONTCALM — The Montcalm High School boys basketball team should be quite competitive once it gets its guard play sorted out.
Friday night was part of the sorting process.
Ethan Davis scored 17 points to lead visiting Richwood to a 69-57 win at Montcalm High School.
Leon Lambert scored 30 points to pace the Generals (0-2), also pulling down 11 rebounds.
The killing joke was 25 turnovers against Montcalm, a sign of growing pains in the frontcourt.
"We're going to be pretty tough once we get those guards ready. And I tell you 100 percent, they're going to get there," said Montcalm head basketball coach Matt Smith. "We know our young kids are going to be there. They're working their tails off. But it's going to take a while."
Ethan Nichols scored 10 for the Generals. Blake Pendergrass had six points, six rebounds two assists and two steals for an all-around supporting role in the game.
Camden Lawrence and Doye Ward had 10 points apiece for the Lumberjacks.
Montcalm faces River View at home on Tuesday night.
PikeView 66, Oak Hill 57: Peyton Meadows scored 23 points with seven rebounds and the Panthers picked up a stunning road win at Oak Hill.
The Red Devils (1-1) were originally scheduled to play at Pike View but the location was changed because of water supply issues on the PikeView High School and Middle School campuses.
Meadows also took three charges for PikeView (1-0).
Kobye Taylor-Williams scored 19 points with six rebounds and four assists. Jake Coalson had 11 points and 10 boards, also taking a big charge for the Panthers.
Jacob Perdue scored 21 to pace Oak Hill. Hunter Rinehart had 11 points.
PikeView plays Liberty-Raleigh on the road Tuesday.
River View 73, Tazewell 53: Daniel Dobbs scored 28 points and pulled down 13 rebounds and the Raiders collected an interstate victory over Tazewell.
David Adkins added 13 points for River View (2-0), which faces Montcalm on Tuesday.
Gavin Nunley pumped in 29 points for the Bulldogs and Jacob Witt scored 18.
Marion 58, Mount View 49: Tony Bailey scored 14 points and the Golden Knights ended nine points shy of a victory. Zach McCoy added 13 points for Mount View.
Grundy 76, East Ridge, Ky. 71: Corey Keen poured in 29 points while rounding up 10 rebounds and Cade Looney scored 23 points with nine boards and the Golden Wave outran East Ridge.
Jake McCoy had 14 points, seven assists and four steals for Grundy, while Oscar Oygard distributed seven assists.
Girls Basketball
Montcalm 51, Richwood 49: Olivia Alexander scored 17 points and Kayton Perkins took a big charge in the waning seconds of the game to give the Lady Generals the final possession needed to hold off the Lady Lumberjacks in a girls varsity opener at Montcalm High School.
Already short of guards due to an injured Makenzie Crews, the Lady Generals (3-1) lost another ball handler late when Megan Lester fouled out in the fourth quarter.
"The fourth quarter was kind of rough," said Montcalm head coach Cynthia Havens.
Trinity Amick and Kara Smith scored 17 points apiece for Richwood.
"They've only got six players, but they're all over 5'8 except one and we're not that tall. It was a chore keeping them off of the boards," Havens said. "Our girls worked hard."
River View 56, Shady Spring 48: Jenna Atwell scored 14 points with three steals and three assists and the Lady Raiders beat Shady Spring in the Rogers Oil Classic in Hinton.
Kristen Calhoun scored 11 points with 12 rebounds and Trista Lester scored 10 points with three steals. Demi Lester scored nine points with four rebounds, four assists and four steals, Chloe Mitchem had six points with four rebounds and three assists and Emily Auville scored six points with six rebounds, for River View which plays Summers County at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
Kacey Poe and Kiera Richmond scored 10 points apiece to pace the Tigers .
Summers County 57, Webster County 26: Taylor Isaac scored 23 points and made 10 steals to lead Summers County to a win over Webster County on the first day of the Rogers Oil Classic.
Gavin Pivont also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bobcats (2-1).
Shady and Webster will play in the consolation game today at 6 p.m. Summers and River View will meet for the championship at 7:30 p.m.
