BRUSHFORK — Bluefield senior guard Jaisah Smith scored 19 points and the Lady Beavers collected a 58-33 win over visiting Nicholas County at Brush Fork Armory, on Tuesday night.
Summer Brown added 11 points for Bluefield (7-8), who led 25-15 at the half.
Juamaria Jones scored 10 points for the Lady Beavers. Beyonka Lee added six points and Jaylese Sims had five points.
Taylor Brown scored 12 points to pace the Grizzlies.
Bluefield travels to Oak Hill on Thursday night and plays St. Albans at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning in a ‘“Throwback Game” at the old Bluefield High School Gymnasium.
Giles 59, Fort Chiswell 46: Ashlynn Mitcham fired up 18 points and the Spartans held off the Lady Pioneers at Pearisburg, Va.
The victory secured a regional tournament berth for Giles.
Karsyn Reed added 17 points for the Spartans (11-6). Hanna Santolla added eight points, Gracie Merrix had seven points and 14 rebounds and Scarlet Janney added six points.
Haley Smith had 12 points to lead Fort Chiswell. Karlynn Goforth had eight points.
Giles plays Alleghany High School Thurday night at Pearisburg in a Three Rivers District contest.
Greater Beckley Christian 41, Mercer Christian Academy 40: Grace Mitchell scored 31 points, including the game-winner in a defensively hard fought girls game at Beckley.
Allie Smith and Emma Moss had five points apiece for the Crusaders.
Kayley Trump scored 15 points for the Cavaliers (10-5) and Abbie Keaton added 11 points.
MCA plays Elk Valley at home on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.
Twin Valley 50, Hurley 37: The Lady Panthers relied on their inside game to pull away in the second half en route to a Black Diamond District win over the Lady Rebels at Pilgrims Knob.
Kamryn Vance and Haylee Moore scored 15 points apiece for Twin Valley.
Krista Endicott scored 23 points to lead Hurley.
Boys Game
Phelps 61, River View 59: Don Francis scored 26 points to lead the Hornets past the Raiders in an interstate game across the Kentucky line.
Landon Dotson added 16 points for Phelps.
Chase Porter had 20 points for River View (10-4) while Freddie Dawson added 18 points.
River View plays Man Friday night at home.
Late Girls Game
PikeView 54, Westside 52: Hannah Perdue scored 16 points to pace the Lady Panthers in a road win over the Renegades at Clear Fork on Monday night.
Laken McKinney scored 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for PikeView. Hope Craft and Shiloh Bailey had eight points apiece while Bailey added 11 rebounds.
Leslie Bailey and Riana Kenneda had 17 points apiece for Westside. Makayla Morgan added nine points.
PikeView plays University High at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday at the Big Atlantic Classic at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center in Beckley.
