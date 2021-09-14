LINDSIDE — Shannon Phipps hammered out 18 kills to lead the James Monroe volleylball team to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-22 win over visiting Montcalm on Tuesday night.
Phipps also had two blocks, 22 successful passes and five aces out of 12 serves.
Lilly Jackson had 14 kills and an ace while setter Emily Bailey lofted 32 assists. Chloe Shires had five kills and an ace and Haley Hunnicutt distributed 25 assists and had five kills.
Patrick Henry def. Richlands 3-0
RICHLANDS — Patrick Henry defeated the Richlands volleyball team 25-21, 25-18, 25-10 at Richlands.
Jillian Shreve had five assists and three kills for the Lady Blue Tornado. Chloe Perkins had seven digs and three kills. Ellie Butcher had seven kills and two blocks and Gillian Guerriero had seven digs.
Late Volleyball
LEBANON, Va. — Lebanon defeated Richlands 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 in a Southwest Virginia volleyball matchup the Lady Blue Tornado threatened to push to a four-setter.
Chloe Perkins had five kills and seven digs for the Lady Blue Tornado and Alyssa Lee had 19 digs to lead the defense.
Taylor Webb had three service aces, Jillian Shreve had five digs, four assists and two service aces and Gillian Guerriero had four digs and three aces.
The Richlands JV fell 25-17, 25-12.
Middle School Soccer
MCA 3, Princeton 3
PRINCETON— Mercer Christian Academy and Princeton finished in a 3-3 draw in a middle school soccer match, on Monday.
Toby Bailey, Bowen Patton off an Eli Patton assist and Eli Patton capped scoring with an unassisted goal off a FK.
Jacob Stull, Eli Bailey and Ashton Jones scored for Princeton.
MCA (1-0-1) plays Midland Trail at home Saturday at 4 p.m.
