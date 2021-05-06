LINDSIDE — The James Monroe baseball team has taken some early lumps this season. Wednesday was relatively lump-less.
Andrew Hazelwood had a solid day on the mound and at the plate and the Mavericks rolled to a 10-0 win over PikeView at James Monroe High School.
A six-run JM rally in the bottom of the sixth inning called a close to the game, the redemption of which lingered tantalizingly within reach of the Panthers while Hazelwood and the Mavs kept the shutout going.
Hazelwood allowed only two hits, striking out nine and walking four over the six-inning distance. Offensively, he went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for James Monroe, which had seven hits on the day.
PikeView starter Kobey Taylor-Williams did his part to keep comeback hopes alive in spite of some control issues, throwing a shutout second and third after giving up a run in the first frame. Over 4 1-3 innings he struck out 11 and walked eight. Only two of the three runs he gave up were earned, but even that was enough to saddle him with the loss.
Taylor-Williams had one of PikeView’s two hits.
Softball
Fort Chiswell 9, Bland County 0
BASTIAN, Va. — Fort Chiswell’s Rieleigh Dalton stuck out 15 batters and the Lady Pioneers collected a 9-0 Mountain Empire District softball road victory at Bland County.Dalton allowed only three hits, walking two in the seven-inning shutout. She helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Maddie Deheart had a monster day for Fort Chiswell, going 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, scoring four runs on the day. Madison Akers had a double.
McKenzie Tindall struck out seven and walked 12 en route to the loss.
Katelyn Hall had the best day at bat for the Lady bears, going 3-for-3.
