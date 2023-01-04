NARROWS, Va. — The Narrows High School football team filled four positions on the All Region 1C first teams and had two more on the first team defense in recent coaches balloting.
Green Wave wide receivers Carson Crigger and Kolier Pruett were both named All Region 1C first-teamers, with offensive lineman Chase Smith filling another spot and Pruett claiming another as kick returner. Narrows players earning first-team defensive status included Crigger at punt returner and Reed Perdue at defensive back
Green Wave quarterback Aiden McGlothlin was a second team all-regional offensive pick, as was teammate Sam Albert at running back and Josh Middleton at offensive line. Second team defensive selections included defensive lineman Chase Smith, linebacker Sam Albert and Crigger at punter.
Region 1C Defensive Player of the Year was Galax linebacker Riley Jo Vaught. Region 1C Offensive Player of the Year is George Wythe quarterback Tandom Smith and Region 1C Coach of the Year George Wythe’s Brandon Harner.
Girls Basketball
River View 66
Montcalm 36
MONTCALM — Trista Lester and Abigail Pruitt had 16 points apiece to lead the Lady Raiders past the Lady Generals at Craig Havens Gymnasium.
Katie Bailey added 14 points for River View (4-4) and Haylie Payne added 12 points.
Hayleigh Lockhart scored nine points to pace Montcalm.
River View plays at Greenbrier West on Friday.
Boys Basketball
Montcalm 62
River View 48
MONTCALM — Noah White poured in 26 points and the Generals repelled the Raiders invasion.
Kobie Neal added 17 points for Montcalm.
Mikey Picklesimer and Ethan Justice scored 14 points apiece for River View.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
MCA 44
Mountain View 25
PRINCETON — Eli Patton scored 14 points to pace MCA.
Bowen Patton added 11 points and Dylan Jones added eight points and Adam Jones had six points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Brody Cickafuse had 10 points for Mountain View.
MCA plays at Shady Spring on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mountain View 16
MCA 13
PRINCETON — M. Dunlap scored 11 points for Mountain View.
Ella Botts scored nine points for MCA (4-2) .
MCA girls play at Shady Spring Thursday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.