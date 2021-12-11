NARROWS, Va. — Kolier Pruett and Derek Johnston both fired up 15 points and the Narrows High School boys basketball team rolled to 53-49 win over Bland County in the Narrows Christmas Tournament at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium.
Reed Purdue added six points for the Green Wave (1-0). Junior Chase Smith came into the game off the bench in the third quarter and never came back out.
“He changed the whole team’s defensive mindset,” Bailey said.
David Boone had 15 points for Bland County, which plays Giles at 2 p.m. today.
Narrows faces James Monroe in today’s 6 p.m. title game.
In a holiday synchronicity, the Narrows girls will face James Monroe in the girls finals.
Bluefield 59, Greenbrier East 52
FAIRLEA — RJ Hairston fired up 18 points to lead the Beavers over the Spartans in a mutual season opener at Greenbrier East High School.
Jaeon Flack and Caleb Fuller each contributed 12 points for Bluefield (1-0). Chance Johnson added eight points and Will Looney had seven.
Adam Seams had 13 points to lead East and Goose Gabbart added 11 points.
Bluefield plays Oak Hill at Brushwork Armory on Tuesday.
Hoover 74, PikeView 36
CHARLESTON — Devin Hatfield hit four 3-pointers on his way to 20 points to lead No. 5 Herbert Hoover over visiting PikeView.
Dylan Paxton added 17 points for the Huskies.
Freshman Drew Damewood had nine points in his high school debut for the Panthers. Jared Vestal and Nathan Riffe added six points apiece.
PikeView hosts Greenbrier East on Wednesday.
Ridgeview 81, Twin Valley 31
PILGRIM’s KNOB — Chantz Robinette scored 23 points to lead the Ridgeview boys varsity to an 81-31 road win over Twin Valley, on Friday night.
Cannon Hill added 16 points for the Wolfpack.
Devin Mullins and Jeighkob Cooper led the Panthers with six points and five points, respectively.
Late Girls Game
Twin Valley 63, Phelps, Ky. 25
PILGRIM’S KNOB — Haylee Moore scored 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in a 63-25 win over visiting Phelps, Ky.
Morgan Lester added 14 points for the Lady Panthers, also effecting three steals.
Late Boys Game
Phelps, Ky. 56, Twin Valley 35
PILGRIM’s KNOB — Mason Peters hit five trifectas en route to a game-high 23 points to lead the Hornets to an interstate victory over the Panthers.
