HAYSI, Va. — The Graham cross-country team collected three medals total in the Commonwealth Challenge Cross-Country Meet at Breaks Interstate Park on Saturday.
The meet featured interstate competition between Kentucky and Virginia programs.
Lauren Pearce finished fourth for the Graham girls, clocking a 24:44 on on the 5K course. It marked her third meet in a row she has medaled for the G-Girls. Alexis Leedy also medaled for Graham, finishing seventh with a 25:41. The Graham girls finished third place overall — only one point out of second.
For the boys, Carter Nipper collected a ninth-place medal, running 21:07.
The boys over champion was Kaleb Elswick of Grundy, who ran the course in 18:08. The girls overall winner was Lydia Slemp of Wise Central, who finished in 21:58.
Graham will run again in the Wendy’s PikeView Invitational meet in Gardner next Saturday. High school girls races begin the meet at 9 a.m.
High School Soccer
Mercer Christian 5, Cross Lanes 4
PRINCETON — MJ Patton had two goals and the Cavaliers escaped with a hard-fought victory over the visiting Warriors on the campus of Maranatha Baptist Church.
One of Patton’s goals was the unassisted late go-ahead, which left Cross Lane’s frantically scrambling for an equalizer over the final five minutes of the match.
Goalkeeper Karis Trump had a total of eight saves, including two over the crucial final five minutes.
Shaye Basham had a goal and two assists for MCA (4-3). Landon Murnahan had a goal and Briar Lucas added a goal.
Mercer Christian Academy plays PikeView at home on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
