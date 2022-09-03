TAZEWELL, VA. — Ty’drez Clements rushed for 127 yards and a score and Graham transcended double-digit penalties with athletic and physical play to take a 38-8 win over Tazewell in Friday night’s ‘Warhawk Bowl’ at Witten Field-Bulldogs Stadium, on Friday night.
The game marked the first Southwest District win of the season for the G-Men (2-0), who opened with a win over Bluefield last week.
Graham converted on its first possession of the football game on a scoring drive capped by a 6-yard scoring keeper by quarterback Brayden Meadows with 7:56 remaining to play.
Tazewell lost its next possession to a fumble by Kaizon Taylor at the end of a long run. Ty’Drez Clements recovered the ball and returned it across midfield into Bulldogs territory. Shortly, thereafter, Clements blasted off for a 37-yard scoring run near the 5-minute mark.
Graham overcame two offensive misfires en route to its third scoring drive of the game capping it with Chris Edwards 18-yard scoring run with 1:10 showing in the quarter. Edwards finished with three carries for 60 yards — all on the jet sweep — and added a 15 yard TD run in the third quarter.
Graham’s first possession of the second quarter got bogged down inside the 5-yard line by a Tazewell goalline stand, but placekicker Dylan Nash chipped a 21-yard field goal to keep the G-Men from coming away emptyhanded. Graham led 24-0 at the half. Nash went 5-for-5 on point-after-touchdown kicks.
A nice kickoff return by Logan McDonald to open the second half gave the Bulldogs decent field position for first offensive series out of intermission. But that series ended on Carter Creasy’s first interception of the season by Graham’s Tristian Hass.
Meadows passed for 66 yards on the night for Graham, completing a 37-yard scoring strike to Braden Watkins in the fourth quarter.
Cassius Harris led Tazewell with 42 rushing yards — including a 15-yard touchdown run that broke the Bulldogs’ scoring drought in the final period. Creasy completed 10-of-15 pass attempts for 89 yards, giving up the lone pick. Kaizon Taylor had eight tackles on defense and added a 2-point conversion run.
Creasy was sacked three times by the aggressive Graham defense.
Graham hosts Richlands at Mitchell Stadium next Friday.
The Bulldogs will look to get back on the winning track, traveling to the RIchmond area for a Saturday game at Colonial Heights with a 12 noon kickoff.
At Witten Field-Bulldogs Stadium
Graham 38, Tazewell 8
Graham………21 3 7 7 — 38
Tazewell……….0 0 0 8 — 8
How They Scored
First Quarter
Gra — Brayden Meadows 6 run (Dylan Nash kick)
Gra — Ty’Drez Clements 37 run (Nash kick)
Gra — Chris Edwards 18 run ( (Nash kick)
Second Quarter
Gra — FG Nash 21
Third Quarter
Gra — Edwards 13 run (Nash kick)
Fourth Quarter
Gra — Braden Watkins 37 pass from Brayden Meadows (Nash kick)
Taz — Cassius Harris 15 run (Kaizon Taylor run)
Hurley 43,
Thomas Walker 13
HURLEY, Va. — Kevin Looney created 156 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns and the Rebels rolled to a lopsided win over the Pioneers at the Cliff.
Looney’s scoresheet included a 101-yard scoring interception return that went coast-to-coast and a touchdown reception.
Alex Duty, Kaleb Shaffer, Landon Bailey and Payton Hurley each recorded scoring runs for Hurley (1-1), which travels to Phelps, Ky. next Friday.
James Monroe 6, Pendleton County 0
FRANKLIN — Layton Dowdy’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Nick Pitzer accounted for the only points the Mavericks scored at Pendleton County. Fortunately for James Monroe — it was all the points they needed.
Cooper Ridgeway led the Mavericks (2-0) with 75 yards rushing while Dowdy passed for 61 and rushed for 45. Ethan Gannoe pounded out 38 yards on nine carries.
Ridgeway led the defense with nine tackles — including one for loss — while Brady Carr had six tackles and an interception. Jacob Proffit had seven tackles — including two TFL — and Dowdy collected another pick for the Mavs.
James Monroe is open next week and returns to action the following week at Meadow Bridge.
