BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Lee High School boys basketball team traveled a long way to face Graham in the first round of this week’s Region 2D boys tournament at Graham Middle School.
The visitors didn’t get very far after they got off the bus, however.
The G-Men rode pressure defense and a balanced scoring attack en route to a 75-59 victory over the Generals in opening round play on their home court Tuesday night.
Nick Owens led Graham scoring with 15 points. Zach Dales added 14, Chance Dawson chipped in 13, while David Graves contributed 12.
Graham will play Wise-Central in Thursday’s Region 2D semifinals at the Prior Center on the Virginia-Wise Campus in Wise, Va. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
Wise-Central 56, Richlands 45: Isaiah McAmis lit it up for 27 points and the Warriors repelled the invading Blue Tornado in Region 2D boys tournament first round action at Wise, Va.
Elijah Hayes scored 12 points for Wise-Central, which faces Graham in Thursday’s early semifinal game at the Prior Center.
In other boys 2D tournament matchups, Gate City took a 90-64 win over visiting Lebanon and Union mauled Virginia High 79-54.
The Blue Devils and the Bears will square off in Thursday’s 8 p.m. semifinal game at the Prior Center.
Mount View 74, Summers County 45: The Golden Knights rode a balanced attack to victory over the Bobcats.
Justin Haggerty scored 13 points for Mount View and Tony Bailey scored 11 points. Brandon Rhotenberry and Kris Jackson added nine points apiece.
Dawson Ratliff scored 12 points to pace the Bobcats. Hunter Thomas had eight points and Trenton Meador had eight.
Mount View travels to River View tonight.
Girls Games
Montcalm 44, Meadow Bridge 27: Megan Lester scored 13 points to lead the Lady Generals past the Wildcats in the opening round of the Class A, Region III, Section 2 tournament at Montcalm.
Olivia Alexander added 11 points. Makenzie Crews had nine assists and seven steals for Montcalm (10-12).
Chelsea Chester had 12 points for Meadow Bridge.
Montcalm travels to Summers County on Thursday.
George Wythe 75, Narrows 19: The Maroons laid a lopsided loss on the Lady Wave at Wytheville, putting out the lights on Narrows' season in Region 1C girls quarterfinal action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.