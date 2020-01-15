PEARISBURG, Va. — Tied at the end of the fourth quarter, the Giles girls basketball team outscored the Lady Highlands 9-4 in the lone overtime period Tuesday night for a 71-66 Three Rivers District win at home.
Karsyn Reed led four scorers in double figures for Giles (9-4) with 25 points including four three-pointers. Ashlynn Mitcham scored 16 points along with 13 from Gracie Merrix and 10 from Scarlet Janney.
Glenvar was led by 34 points from Olivia Harris.
Giles hosts James River Thursday in a Three Rivers District game.
Boys Games
Mount View 78, Montcalm 37: Malachi Bishop poured in 23 points and the Mount View High School boys basketball team rolled to a win at Class A rival Montcalm on Tuesday night.
Brendon Rhotenberry had 14 points for the Golden Knights (3-7). Liam Fultineer scored 14 points for Mount View.
Leon Lambert scored 15 points to pace the Generals. Keith Kosinar added 13 points.
The Golden Knights play Tazewell tonight at Ergie Smith Court in Welch.
Narrows 61, Craig County 40: Dalton Bradley scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and the Green Wave scrubbed the Rockets in a Pioneer District game at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium.
Dawson Snydow had 11 points for Narrows (8-2, 4-0).
Nate Nichols had 11 points for Craig County. Josh Menezes and Colton Moore had 12 apiece.
The Green Wave plays Rural Retreat at home tonight at 7 p.m.
Grundy 70, Hurley 34: Cade Looney scored 19 points to lead the Golden Wave to a Black Diamond District win over the Rebels.
Looney is now seven points shy of Ben Looney’s school record of 1,381 points.
Jake McCoy added 14 points for Grundy and Logan Thacker chipped in 12 points.
Jonathan Hurley scored 12 points to lead Hurley.
Grundy plays at Honaker on Friday.
Bland County 49, Galax 45: Pierce Kegley scored 13 points to pace the Bears in a Mountain Empire District win over the Maroon Tide at Rocky Gap, Va.
Drew Hoge scored 12 points for Bland County (7-3, 1-1) and Noah Payne scored 10.
Zac Blevins scored 14 points to pace Galax. Cole Pickett added 13 points and Bryson Brandon scored 10.
Bland County plays Grayson County in a quad home on Friday.
First JV game starts at 4:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West 57, Summers County 47: Chase Boggs poured in 21 points and the Cavaliers ran rough shod over the Bobcats at Hinton.
Lawson Vaughn added 12 points for West while Kaiden Pack added 11.
Dawson Ratliffe scored 13 points to lead Summers County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.