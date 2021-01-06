BLUEFIELD, Va. — The George Wythe girls basketball team has been a force to be reckoned with in Region 1C basketball in recent years. For all of it’s unique characteristics, this season probably won’t be much different in that respect.
Autumn Guthrie fired up 22 points and the Lady Maroons opened their slate with a 68-33 victory over Graham at Graham Middle School, on Wednesday night.
“They’re a well-coached team. they’re very disciplined and were playing on fresh legs,” said G-Girls head coach Jessica Gunter, whose Region 2D squad played its second game in two nights.
“We’re struggling defensively right now and still trying to feel our way through this. We have only one player who has more than one full year of varsity experience and we’re still going through some growing pains,” the Graham coach said.
Peaton Phillips added 13 points for George Wythe (1-0), which combined for eight 3-point goals on the night. Hayley Patel chimed in with nine points, Maria Malavolti scored eight and McKenzie Tate scored seven.
Stella Gunter scored 13 points to lead the G-Girls (0-4), including three of Graham’s four treys. Elle Gunter added eight points.
The G-Girls (0-4) will play their third game in a row tonight, traveling to Tazewell for a SWD game at Tazewell Middle School which was originally slated for Friday night. There will be no JV game. Tip-off is 6 p.m.
The Graham boys will also take to the floor tonight, facing the Tazewell boys at Graham Middle School.
George Wythe 68, Graham 33
GEORGE WYTHE (1-0)
Peaton Phillips 13, Jordan Cannon 3, Autumn Guthrie 22, McKenzie Tate 7, Hayley Patel 9, Maria Malavolti 8, Camille Wolfe 2, Amarrah Carter-Bennett 4.
GRAHAM (0-4)
Mallory Brown 2, Stella Gunter 13, Savanna Howery 3, Janise Lanier 3, Emily Hampton 4, Elle Gunter 8.
George Wythe......19 12 16 21 — 68
Graham....................4 9 12 8 — 33
3-point goals: George Wythe (Phillips 3, Cannon, Guthrie, Tate, Patel 2). Graham (S. Gunter 3, Howery).
Grayson County 48
Bland County 28
ROCKY GAP, Va. — Tired legs also came back to haunt the Lady Bears, who fell to visiting Grayson County in Bland County’s second Mountain Empire District game in as many nights.
Kylie Pope scored 13 points to pace the Lady Blue Devils (1-0, 1-0). Cheyenne Penne scored 12 and Kristin Penn chipped in eight points.
McKenzie Tindall scored 18 points to pace the Bears (1-1, 1-1)
Bland County is tentatively slated to return to action at Auburn on Wednesday but may need to locate an opponent since as of Thursday night the Eagles had yet to have been officially approved to play.
Grayson Co. 48, Bland Co. 28
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-0, 1-0)
Kylie Pope 13, Cheyenne Penn 12, Kristin Brown 8, S. Pope 6, Cunningham 4, Bennett 2
BLAND COUNTY (1-1, 1-1)
McKenzie Tindall 18, Brooke Sanders 4, Randy Dillow 2, Chessie Tindall 2, Emma Townley 1, Laura Gaylean 1, Katelyn Hall 0, Victoria Irwin 0, Brittany Blankenship 0.
Grayson County....11 11 13 13 — 48
Bland County..............9 4 11 4 — 28
3-point goals: Grayson County (K. Pope, Ch. Penn), Bland County (M. Tindall 2). JV: Grayson County won.
Late Girls Games
Bland County 45
Galax 41
ROCKY GAP, Va. — The Bland County girls surged in the third period and clamped down and took control in the final stanza to open their season with a MED win over visiting Galax on Tuesday night.
Emma Townley scored 12 points for the Lady Bears and McKenzie Tindall fired up 11. Brooke Sanders and Kaitlyn Hall added eight points apiece.
Saige Leonard scored 18 points to lead the Maroon Tide (0-1, 0-1). Carly Sturgill chipped in nine points.
Bland County 44, Galax 41
GALAX (0-1, 0-1)
Saige Leonard 18, Carly Sturgill 9, Dayle Williams 5, P. Edwards 4, Hash 3, E. Edwards 1, Moraski 1.
BLAND COUNTY (1-0, 1-0)
Emma Townley 12, McKenzie Tindall 11, Brooke Sanders 8, Kaitlyn Hall 8, Randy Dillow 4, Chessie Tindall 2.
Galax.............13 10 12 6 — 41
Bland County......8 5 22 10 — 44
3-point goals: Galax (S. Leonard 2, Hash, Williams), Bland County (M. Tindall, Townley, Hall).
Marion 58, Richlands 48
MARION, Va. — Kailey Terry scored 17 points and Anna Hagy contributed 14 and Marion finally opened its girls basketball season with a Southwest District homecourt win over visiting Richlands.
Amber Kimberlin added eight points for the Lady Scarlet Hurricane (1-0, 1-0).
Erica Lamie hit five trifectas on her way to 15 points while Denissa Ball also scored 15 points for Richlands (2-2, 1-2).
Marion 58, Richlands 48
RICHLANDS (2-2, 1-2)
Alyssa Lee 2, Chloe Perkins 3, Addison Hurst 4, Denissa Ball 15, Rachael Rife 7, Arin Rife 2, Erica Lamie 15
MARION (1-0, 1-0)
Kayley Poston 2, Gabriella Witt 6, Audrey Moss 2, Anna Hagy 14, Amber Kimberlin 8, Ella Moss 5, Hayley Ferris 4, Kailey Terry 17.
Richlands........16 10 9 13 — 48
Marion...........10 21 12 15 — 58
3-point goals: Richlands 7 (Ball 2, Lamie 5), Marion 2 (Hagy, Moss).
Virginia High 65 Graham 32
BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Lady Bearcats hit nine 3-pointers as a team while putting together a Southwest District road win over the G-Girls at Graham Middle School.
Maria Wilson hit five trifectas en route to a game-high 22 points. Diana Spence scored 13 points and Madison Worley added 11 points for Virginia High (3-1, 3-0).
Elle Gunter scored nine points to pace Graham (0-3, 0-3).
Virginia High 65, Graham 32
VIRGINIA HIGH (3-1, 3-0)
Maria Wilson 22, Madison Worley 11, Diana Spence 13, Bree Owens 6, Addy Ratcliffe 6, Mary Katherine Wilson 5, Ellie Cobb 2.
GRAHAM (0-3, 0-3)
Stella Gunter 3, Savanna Howery 1, Ja’Nise Lanier 9, Emily Hampton 6, Lacy Stevenson 4, Elle Gunter 9
Virginia High........23 15 12 15 — 65
Graham....................8 6 10 8 — 32
3-point goals: Virginia High (Owens 2, Ma. Wilson 5, MK Wilson, Spence). Graham 1 (E. Gunter)
Late Boys Game
Graham 64
Virginia High 49
BRISTOL, Va — After a relatively close first half, the Graham High School boys basketball team cracked things open in the third quarter, going on to collect a 64-49 Southwest District victory at Virginia High on Tuesday night.
“We finally decided to rebound and quit taking 3-point shots and attacked the basket,” said Graham head coach Todd Baker, whose team led 26-22 at intermission.
“We did a better job attacking the basket in the second half and played a little difference. Defensive rebounds was the key. But we shot pretty poorly ... 10 percent from 3-point range and 41 percent from 2 [point range],” he said.
The G-Men (3-0, 3-0) did themselves a favor on the foul line, however, hitting 16 of 20 free throw attempts on the night.
Zack Dales scored 16 points to pace Graham. David Graves added 11 points.
Ajaani Delaney scored 20 points to pace the Bearcats (0-3, 0-3).
Graham 64, Virginia High 49
GRAHAM (3-0, 3-0)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 7, Ben Morgan 0, Brayden Surface 0, Nick Owens 7, Zack Dales 16, Brenen Salyers 0, David Graves 11, Dave Roberts 4, Logan Simmons 6, Nick Knowles 2, Eli Sarver 0, Jamin Ni 0, Ethan Lambert 0, Aaron Jackson 7.
VIRGINIA HIGH (0-3, 0-3)
Michael Arena 2, Ethan Seals 2, Dominic Norris 0, Ajaani Delaney 20, Dalton Taylor 2, Caleb Russell 0, Huuemini Martin 7, Blake Lombardi 0, Braxton Thompson 0, Jean Mulumba 8, Darvarion Mozzell 8.
Graham...........13 13 22 16 — 64
Virginia High...13 9 13 14 — 49
3-point goals: Graham (Owens, Dales) Virginia High, 4 (Delaney 2, Mozzell 2)
