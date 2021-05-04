LEBANON, Va. — The Graham boys soccer team hadn’t played since June of 2019, the season the G-Men won their first regional championship ever.
Graham started the 2021 reduced schedule season out on the right foot.
Ben Morgan had the hat trick for Graham, scoring all three goals in a 3-1 win at Lebanon.
Aidan Bowers, Zach Dales and Carter Nipper had the assists for the G-Men.
Nick Knowles had three saves for Graham (1-0, 1-0) who plays Marion this Thursday at East River Soccer Complex.
Softball
George Wythe 17, Bland 7
WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Bland County’s Brooke Sanders, Chloe Dillow and Chloe Kidd put on a combined slugging display, but control issues in the circle hampered the Lady Bears in a 17-7 Mountain Empire District loss at George Wythe, on Tuesday.
Sanders went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Bland County. Dillow went 2-for-3 with a double and Kidd went 2-for-3.
The Lady Maroons plated 17 runs on 10 hits, the output boosted by the combined 12 walks issued by pitcher McKenzie Tindall and reliever Katelyn Hall, who also had a hit batter and two wild pitches between them.
Olivia Shockley went 2-for-3 with an RBI for George Wythe and Alison Coble went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Late Baseball
James Monroe 15, Liberty 5: First baseman Peyton Whitt went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs to lead the Mavericks past visiting Liberty in a five-inning affair on Monday.
Winning pitcher Brendan Hale struck out six and walked three en route to the abbreviated victory. He helped his own cause by going 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Also contributing to James Monroe’s 14-hit attack, Luke Fraley had a double and an RBI and Cody Moore went 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
The Mavericks are slated to play PikeView at home today.
