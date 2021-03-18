MARION, Va. — The Graham High School golf team improved to 2-0 after winning Wednesday’s Southwest District Golf Tournament at Holston Hillls Golf Club in Marion.
The G-Men carded a collective score of 164 to pick up the team title.
Ben Morgan turned in a 37 for the G-Men, with Brayden Surface putting in a 41. Joe Tyson (42), Abby Peterson (44), Alex Ramsey (46) and Robert Edwards (56) wrapped up all Graham rounds for the day.
Virginia High finished second with 175, led by Caleb Leonard, who shot a 40 for the Bearcats.
Marion’s Tyler Sayers had the best day overall, shooting a 34 to collect the individual medal.
In other rounds of note, Richlands’ Caleigh Street shot a 40 and Tazewell’s MaKayla Thomas turned in a 29.
Girls Basketball
James Monroe 59, Greenbrier West 26
LINDSIDE — Akayla Hughes and Haley Hunnicutt scored 16 points apiece and the James Monroe girls collected as 59-31 victory over visiting Greenbrier Wast, on Wednesday.
Lilly Jackson scored nine points for the Lady Mavericks (5-2) and Sara Collins have five points and four rebounds. Sierra Broyles had nine rebounds.
Allison Dunn scored 17 to lead the Lady Cavaliers.
James Monroe plays at River View on Friday.
