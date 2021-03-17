RICHLANDS — Elle Gunter had seven kills and two blocks and the Graham High School volleyball team collected a 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23 win over county rival Richlands in a Southwest District victory at Richlands Middle School, on Tuesday night.
Sarah Jacobs had five kills, three blocks and four service aces for the G-Girls. Hannah Hass had four kills and three blocks while Ashley Cline and Mallory Brown contributed four kills apiece. Laura Rider and Lindsey Billips led the defense with five digs each.
Graham volleyball returns to action Thursday in a Southwest District match at Lebanon.
Girls Basketball
River View 60, Greenbrier West 25: Jenna Atwell scored 15 points to lead the Lady Raiders past the Lady Cavaliers in a girls basketball game at Charmco on Tuesday. Atwell added four steals. Ali Morgan had 10 points for River View (5-0). Chloe Mitchem distributed 10 assists and five steals, also collecting six rebounds and blocking two shots. Allison Dunn had 10 points for West. The Lady Raiders go to Chapmanville on Thursday.
PikeView 59, Bluefield 43: Hannah Purdue fired up 34 points to pace the Lady Panthers in a county rivals game with the Lady Beavers. Purdue had eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Brooke Craft added nine points for Bluefield, along with 10 rebounds and four steals. Cara Brown led Bluefield with 15 points.
River View 75, Mount View 34: Trista Lester and Hayley Payne scored 20 points apiece for RV. Ali Morgan added 16 points. Dazhana Cannady and Myasia Hill scored 12 apiece for the Lady Knights.
Middle School
Girls Basketball
MCA 33, Glenwood 20: Karis Trump scored 27 points for the Lady Cavs. Aleigha Hill and Bailee Martin scored eight points apiece. Hayley Wright scored eight points for Glenwood.
Boys Basketball
Glenwood 43, Union 13: Nick Bailey scored 13 points to pace the Wildcats. Chance Watkins added 12 points. Gardinier scored six points to lead Union. Glenwood plays Montcalm at home on Thursday.
Glenwood 36, MCA 31: Bradley Mosser scored 12 points for the Wildcats and Ty Thompson added 11 points. MJ Patton had 11 points, four assists and seven rebounds for MCA. Eli Patton added eight points.
