RIPPLEMEADE, Va. — Sam Boothe fired up 29 points to lead Mercer Christian Academy past Roanoke Valley Christian School in the an 80-29 win at the Jefferson Academy Christmas Tournament on Monday night.
Boothe also had eight steals. Tanner Keathley had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers (7-2). Shaye Basham had 13 points and six assists. MJ Patton had 12 points and five rebounds.
Jeremy Chou had 14 points to pace the Eagles.
MCA plays versus Jefferson tonight at 8 p.m.
Green Wave football puts two on all-state second team roster
STAUNTON, Va. — The Narrows High School football team put two players on the VHSL All Class 2 second team roster, according to recent coaches’ balloting.
Green Wave receivers Kolier Pruett and Carson Criggers, both sophomores, were named to the second team offensive unit.
Eventual state champion Riverheads dominated All-Class 1 voting, earning seven spots on the first team offense and four on the first team defense. Riverheads’ Robert Casto was named Coach of the Year, Riverheads’ Cayden Cook-Cash was named offensive player of the year and teammate Noah Smiley was named defensive player of the year.
Narrows’ Blaker earns second team all-state honors
AUBURN, Va. — Narrows’ Cristin Blaker was named second team all-state in recent VHSL All-Class 1 state volleyball coaches balloting.
Auburn’s Allyson Martin was named player of the year while Lady Eagles coach Sherry Millirons was named coach of the year. Auburn placed five players on the first team roster.
Middle School Basketball
PikeView 49, Independence 17
GARDNER — Ryan Robinette had 14 points to pace the Panthers (3-2) and Zayden Neely had nine points.
In the JV game, PikeView won 41-27, led by Blake Basham’s nine points. Trenton Tolliver and Zayden Farmer scored seven points apiece.
PikeView returns to action on Jan. 6 against Bluefield.
Late Boys Basketball Games
Bluefield 61, Princeton 47
PRINCETON — Caleb Fuller scored 19 points and pulled down five rebounds and the Bluefield Beavers took a 61-47 win over Princeton in the nightcap game of Saturday’s Princeton Christmas Tournament at Ralph Ball Court.
RJ Hairston scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Beavers.
Chance Johnson scored eight points and distributed five assists, also pulling down five rebounds for Bluefield Ja’eon Flack scored seven points while handing out seven assists. Will Looney grabbed five boards.
Jonathan Wellman scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Princeton. Nikolas Fleming and Chase Hancock scored eight points apiece.
James Monroe 57, Christiansburg 52
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Shad Sauvage scored 17 points to lead the Mavericks past the Blue Demons on Friday.
Collin Fox scored 13 points and Eli Allen added 10. Harden Huffman chipped in nine points.
James Monroe 58, Alleghany 48
LOW MOOR, Va. — Shad Sauvage and Eli Allen scored 19 points apiece as the Mavericks beat host Alleghany 57-48 on Saturday to become Alleghany Tournament Champions.
Sauvage was named tournament MVP and Allen was named to the all-tournament roster.
Collin Fox added nine points.
Bland County 43, Galax 42
ROCKY GAP, Va. — Jake Pauley scored 16 points and the Bears edged the Maroon Tide in a Mountain Empire District thriller.
David Boone added 15 points for Bland County.
Ian Ashworth scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half to pace Galax. Eric Begley scored nine points and Adam Dillon added eight points.
Narrows 85, Bath County 36
NARROWS, Va. — Kolier Pruett scored 27 points with 11 rebounds to pace the homestanding Green Wave in a Pioneer District win over the visiting Chargers.
Reed Perdue scored 24 points for Narrows while Derek Johnston scored 13 points with 10 rebounds.
River View 72, Van 63
BRADSHAW — Daniel Dobbs scored 26 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in a home court victory over their Boone County opponent.
Tyler Cooper had 15 points for the Raiders and 10 points from Peyton Hale, who also distributed six assists.
Shawn Green scored 24 points to pace Van. Gunner Flores added 15.
Twin Valley 29
Hurley 26
PILGRIMS’ KNOB, Va. — Isaac Cooper scored eight points with four rebounds for the Panthers in a Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic consolation game on Saturday.
Lane Stiltner had seven points and eight rebounds for Twin Valley.
Landon Bailey scored 13 points with six boards and three assist to lead the Rebels.
East Ridge, Ky. 87, Richlands 56
PILGRIMS’ KNOB, Va. — Canyone Wilson scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a losing effort versus highly-touted East Ridge in the Hoopalachia Hardwoods Classic finals, on Saturday.
Jonathon Mills scored 16 points to pace the champions while Zack Mason added 15.
Late Girls Basketball
Bland County 40
Galax 25
GALAX, Va. — McKenzie Tindall scored 18 points and 12 rebouinds to pace the Lady Bears in a Mountain Empire District victory over the Lady Maroon Tide.
Katelyn Hall hit two 3-pointers and finished with eight points for Bland County.
Carly Sturgill scored 10 points to lead Galax.
Late Wrestlilng
Dix Manning Duals
SHADY SPRING — PikeView’s Keyshawn Phillips (160) finished 5-0 with three pins in the recent Dix Manning Duals. Saulyer Weatherly (182), Jonathan Maddy (126) and Sam Freeman (120) all went 4-1 for the Panthers, which was short four wrestlers on the day. Heath Rye (285) and David Brookman (145) had three wins apiece.
PikeView travels to Man on Dec. 28.
