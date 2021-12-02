PRINCETON — The Princeton girls basketball team has a game with Class AAAA powerhouse George Washington at home tonight. But the Lady Tigers didn’t look past Virginia opponent Graham on Thursday night.
Sadie Boggess scored 13 points and grabbed six steals and Princeton went on to collect a 51-12 victory over the visiting G-Girls at Ralph Ball Court.
Kalyn Davis scored 12 points and grabbed seven boards for the Lady Tigers (2-0).
“She had a great all-around game for us tonight. Her defensive intensity was amazing,” said Princeton girls head coach Matt Smith.
Kylie Connor had eight points while distributing six assists. Reagan Southers had seven points and six rebounds.
“Our first two games she’s played some amazing minutes for us off the bench,” Smith said.
The Lady Tigers coach said Graham (0-2) challenged his squad in ways that weren’t reflected by the scoring differential.
“Graham’s physicality tonight was something ... it actually took us off of our game for quite a while. But the fact that our girls can adjust to physicality and get back to the basketball that we want to play was a big improvement. That was something we weren’t able to do last year and we were able to do it tonight,” Smith said.
While all-state shooting Kalissa Lacey has graduated from GW, the Lady Patriots are expected to be extremely good yet again this season. GW is ranked No. 3 in Class AAAA according to the Associated Press preseason girls basketball polls.
“We know they’re a traditionally great girls program, so we’re sure they’re going to be tough,” Smith said.
The Lady Tigers will be George Washington’s season opener. The junior varsity is set to tip-off at 5:30 p.m. The varsity will follow the conclusion of the JV contest.
Bluefield 47, Mount View 35
BRUSHFORK — Cara Brown scored 11 points and the Lady Beavers defeated the visiting Lady Golden Knights in an early season tilt at the Armory.
Beonka Lee and Adie Brown both flirted with double figure scoring, collecting nine points apiece for Bluefield (2-0). Melanie Hayes added seven points.
My’Asia Hill scored 11 points to lead Mount View and Mi’Lysha Martin added 10 points for the visitors.
Late Boys Basketball
MCA 69,
Jefferson Academy 44
JEFFERSON — Tanner Keathley scored 27 points to lead Mercer Christian Academy past Jefferson Academy in a road win on Tuesday.
Briar Lucas had 10 points, six rebounds and six steals for the Cavaliers, while Sam Boothe had eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Nate Bonnell scored 18 points to pace the Cardinals.
MCA (3-0) play at Cross Lanes Christian on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.