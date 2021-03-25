BRUSHFORK — Olivia Ziolkowsiki scored 12 points to lead the Woodrow Wilson girls in a 44-21 road win at the Brushfork Armory, on Thursday night.
Bella Staples added eight points for the Lady Flying Eagles (6-3) and Sierra Conley added seven points.
Beyonka Lee scored 10 points to pace the Lady Beavers.
Woodrow will play Wyoming East at home on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Bluefield will play Oak Hill tonight at home in a game that will serve as the Lady Beavers’ Senior Night. Seniors to be recognized will include Erica Poe and Iysha Williams.
At Brushfork Armory
WOODROW WILSON (6-3)
Lataja Creasy 2 0-2 5, Cloey Frantz 3 2-2 8, Olivia Ziolkowski 4 2-5 12, Camille Fenton 2 0-0 4 , Bella Staples 3 0-0 8, Sierra Conley 3 0-0 7. Totals 17 4-9 44
BLUEFIELD
Beyonka Lee 5 0-110, Iysha Williams 0 1-3 1, Cara Brown 1 0-0 2, Adrienne Brown 1 3-4 5, Nyasia Henley 1 1-6 3, Jaumaria Jones 0 0-2 0. Totals, 8 5-16 21.
Woodrow Wilson........10 7 14 13 — 44
Bluefield...................... 1 10 2 8 — 21
3-point goals — Woodrow Wilson 6 (Creasy, Ziolkowski 2, Staples 2, Conley); Bluefield (none).
Montcalm 53, Mount View 18: Summer Williams scored 14 points and corralled nine rebounds and the Lady Generals pulled out a convincing win over the visiting Lady Golden Knights.
Megan Lester added nine points for Montcalm (6-2).
Myasia Hill scored nine points to pace Mount View.
Montcalm travels to Greater Beckley Christian on Friday. Game starts at 6 p.m.
River View 56, MCA 52, OT: With starters Haylie Payne and Chloe Mitchem sitting out hurt Sheridan Calhoun and Jenna Atwell stepped up to help lead the Lady Raiders past the visiting Lady Cavaliers in overtime at Bradshaw.
Calhoun had 14 points, 14 rebounds for River View (7-1) and Atwell had 13 points — including four crucial overtime points — and 14 rebounds.
Kayley Trump had 20 points and nine rebounds for Mercer Christian (8-3) and Karis Trump added 16 points.
MCA plays at Elk Valley today at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Raiders play Liberty-Raleigh at home tonight. Game is set to start at 6 p.m.
Middle School Sports
Boys Basketball
PikeView 60, Summers County 38: Austin Bennett led PikeView with 22 points. Drew Damewood added 20 points.
PikeView plays Saturday against Bluefield. PikeView JV won 60-19, led by Michael Ford’s nine points. Zaden Neely added eight points.
Bluefield 51, Glenwood 41: Jojo Campbell scored 13 points to lead Bluefield; Jeff King added 12. Chance Watkins paced Glenwood with 19 points. Bradley Mossor added eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.