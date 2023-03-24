EAST RIVER — Ella Dales scored four goals and the Graham girls soccer team collected an 8-0 Southwest District victory over visiting Marion at East River Soccer Complex, on Thursday night.
Reagyn Ramsay scored a pair of goals for the G-Girls, while Hannah White and Morgan Murphy scored two goals apiece.
White, Dales and Ramsey also had assists for Graham.
High School Softball
Graham 13,
James Monroe 4
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Jillian McFarland struck out 11 and the Graham softball team picked up its first victory of the season in a non-district tilt with thee Lady Mavericks.
McFarland scattered 13 James Monroe hits but only allowed four runs to cross the plate — three of which were earned. She walked one.
Chris Flanigan and Ashlynn Sarver paced the G-Girls lineup, each collecting home runs.
Chloe Burt led James Monroe hitters, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubes. Bryleigh Thomas went 2-for-3.
Bluefield 6, Princeton 4
BLUEFIELD — Izzy Smith survived some late Lady Tigers fireworks en route to collecting her first full seven-inning win of the season.
Smith (3-1) struck out nine, walking two and allowing seven hits — the most threatening of which occurred during the wild final innings.
“It showed that she hadn’t had seven innings yet … you could see the fatigue set in starting around the fifth inning,” said Lady Beavers head coach Barry Reed.
“She didn’t give up a run until the sixth inning. She gave up one in the sixth and three in the seventh.”
Sophie Hall gave Bluefield it’s big hit in the sixth inning, driving in three runs on a double.
Maddie Lawson went 2-for-3 and scored three runs.
Princeton’s Emma Johnson pitched for six innings allowing six hits, giving up six runs. She also struck out 11 and had two walks. Offensively, she went 2-for-2 at the plate with a pair of doubles.
Bluefield plays PikeView today at home at 5:30 p.m.
High School Baseball
Mount View 11, River View 8
BRADSHAW — The Mount View Golden Knights won their second game in a row on Thursday night, knocking off county rival River View 11-8.
The game was a back and forth affair that saw Mount View score 3 in the top of the 7th to break an 8-8 tie.
The Knights pounded out 15 hits in the game. Jaylen Hall had 3 hits and stole 3 bases. Hunter Muncy also added 3 hits along with 3 RBI’s. Ryan Long, Kaden Burchett-Lindsey, and David Little had 2 hits each.
Long also had a strong game behind the plate throwing out two base runners.
Hall and Muncy pitched, combining for 14 strikeouts, while only walking three.
Mount View (2-1) returns home on Monday to host James Monroe.
