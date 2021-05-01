GARDNER — Carson-Deeb struck out nine and walked none to pick up another win in Friday night’s 14-0 victory at PikeView High School.
Deeb (4-0) scattered three hits during the five-inning affair, helping his cause at the plate with a double.
Bryson Redmond led the Beavers’ 15-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Tyler Lambert went 2-for-4 with a double. Kerry Collins and Hunter Harmon each collected a double.
Bluefield plays Princeton at home on Monday. First pitch at 5 p.m.
Bluefield 14, PikeView 0, 5 innings
Bluefield.........................430 70 — 14 15 1
PikeView.........................000 00 — 0 3 3
Carson Deeb and Bryson Redmond. J. Lyle, N. Rice (4) and Bisaha. W— Deeb, 4-0. L— Rice.
Greenbrier East 8, James Monroe 0
LINDSIDE — Spartans sophomore pitcher Jacob Graham struck out nine and walked one as he went the seven-inning distance for a shutout of the Mavericks.
James Monroe’s Andrew Hazelwood, Hunter Belcher, Cody Moore and Brendan Hale each touched Graham with singles, but nothing much got moving on the basepaths other than a Hazelwood stolen base.
Chris Heaster had a home run and two RBIs for Greenbrier East. Cooper Via went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Isiah Brooks had a double and two RBIs and Zach Trump went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Hazelwood drew the start for the Mavericks (5-3), striking out five and walking three while allowing seven runs off six hits over his five inning shift. Garrett Stutts wrapped up the sixth and seventh, giving up one run off two hits.
James Monroe plays Liberty-Raleigh at home on Monday.
Softball
E. Montgomery 14, Bland County 4
BASTIAN, Va. — Erica Shrewsberry struck out 16 batters while pitching her way to a 14-4 victory over the Lady Bears in seven innings.
Shrewsberry allowed four Bland County hits during her outing, letting fly three wild pitches. She helped her cause at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.
Anna Ryan went 2-for-3 with a double for the Mustangs. Allison Bower went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Kelly Mills went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Bland County’s McKenzie Tindall struck out 12 while walking four, allowing 14 Eastern Montgomery hits.
Katelyn Hall 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Chloe Dillow went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
The Lady Bears play at George Wythe on Tuesday.
Late Baseball
Wyoming East 11, Princeton 10: A nice play by Warriors shortstop Brandon Simpson in the bottom of the seventh put an end to a Tigers late comeback effort in a Thursday game with Wyoming East.
Grant Cochran went 2-for-3 with a triple. Chase Hancock went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Noah Basham had a double.
