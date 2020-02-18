PRINCETON — Peyton Brown lit it up for 29 points, also corralling 11 rebounds to lead the Princeton boys basketball team to an 81-61 win over sectional rival Greenbrier East at Ralph Ball Court on Monday.
Jon Wellman, Ethan Parsons and Brayden Quesenberry had 11 apiece. Wellman added nine rebounds, also holding East’s Bailey Coles to six points in the second half on the defensive end.
Coles finished with 19 points overall to pace the Spartans.
Princeton (14-7) is at home on Wednesday for the regular season finale with Oak Hill. Varsity tip-off is at 7 p.m.
Narrows 99, Highland 33: Four Green Wave players scored in double figures as Narrows opened Pioneer District tournament play with a lopsided win over Highland at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium.
Gavin Fletcher poured in 23 points for the Green Wave (15-6), who advance to take on either Covington or Craig County at 7 p.m. at home at Narrows.
Matthew Morgan and Hunter Smith scored 14 apiece for the Green Wave and Dustin Wiley had 12 points.
Colton Williams scored nine points to pace Highland.
Honaker 50, Council 31: Grayson Honaker scored 14 points to lead the Tigers past the Cobras in Black Diamond District boys tournament play-in game action at Hurley Elementary/Middle School.
Caleb Stocks scored 15 points to pace Council.
Honaker faces Grundy in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Girls Games
Narrows 62, Bath County 47: Alyssa Bishop scored 17 points with seven rebounds and three blocked shots and the Lady Wave advanced in PIoneer District tournament action with a win over the visiting Chargers in opening round play.
Sarah Lawrence added 11 points for Narrows (9-12) while Haley Blankenship had 10 points. Audrey Riddle scored nine points while Allison Grose had seven points, eight rebounds.
Gabrie Herscher had 18 points for Bath County.
Narrows travels to Eastern Montgomery for a semifinal game on Wednesday.
Richlands 49, Graham 45: Rachael Rife scored 17 points and had four steals and the Lady Blue Tornado beat the G-Girls in first round action of the Southwest District girls tournament at Richlands.
Lauren Earls added 15 points and five assists for Richlands, which advances to face Lebanon at Lebanon on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Council 41, Hurley 21: Brooke Tiller scored 13 points to pace the Lady Cobras in a BDD girls play-in game at Hurley Elementary/Middle School.
Krista Endicott scored nine points to pace the Panthers.
Council plays Honaker on Tuesday night at Hurley.
Mercer Christian 40, Greater Beckley 30: Abbie Keaton scored 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Cavaliers over the Crusaders in a WVCAT game in Princeton.
Kaley Trump score 10 points with seven rebounds and five blocked shots for Mercer Christian Academy and Alei Harvey had nine points and eight rebounds.
Grace Mitchell had 15 points to lead Greater Beckley Christian.
MCA plays Mountain Mission at home tonight at 6:30 p.m.
