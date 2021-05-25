BLUEFIELD, Va. — The first softball meeting between Bluefield and Graham was a bit of a nail biter.
In Monday’s rematch at Graham Recreational Park, the Lady Beavers nailed things down early.
Bluefield scored five runs in the first inning and Lady Beavers pitcher Jordan Jones confined the G-Girls to two runs in what developed into a 12-2 road victory in five innings.
It was the third solid start in as many games for Jones (7-2), who allowed five hits, struck out two and got the job done with 58 pitches.
“She pitched Thursday against PikeView, pitched great against Princeton on Friday and now she’s done this at Graham today,” said Bluefield head coach Barry Reed. “We had to rally to beat Graham at our place. It was a one-run game. But today was a totally different situation.”
Graham’s Kylee Thompson struck out one and walked two, giving up eight hits. She had a few control issues but was mainly bogged down by six G-Girls errors.
“She was pretty much around the plate all night long. She hit a couple batters but I thought she pitched a pretty good game for them overall,” said Reed. “The G-Girls just made some mistakes in the field that ended up costing them.”
Abigail Richardson and Cara Brown both went 2-for-4 for Bluefield. Richardson scored three runs and Brown scored two.
Gracie Rockness had a hit and scored three runs for Bluefield.
Bluefield (12-4) plays at River View today. Graham plays Marion at home in a Southwest District game.
Bluefield 12, Graham 2
Bluefield.............532 02 — 12 8 3
Graham...............101 00 — 2 5 6
Jordan Jones and Grace Richardson. Kylee Thompson and Hannah Hass. W— Jones, 7-2. L — Thompson.
Baseball
Princeton 9, Woodrow Wilson 8
PRINCETON — The Tigers’ Noah Basham went six strong innings and freshman Lucas Monaghan closed it for his third save in the last two weeks as Princeton collected a heartening win versus the Flying Eagles.
The Tigers got down early but battled back at the plate, knocking out 12 hits against a tough sectional opponent,.
Ironically, the Tigers got the win on a walk-off passed ball.
Grant Cochran led the Princeton lineup, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Ethan Nelson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Monaghan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Tigers play James Monroe at home today.
Track and Field
Bluefield’s Green, James Monroe’s Jackson fare well at Charleston Relays
CHARLESTON — Bluefield High School’s Jacorian Green and James Monroe’s Lilly Jackson turned in championship performances in the recent Tudor’s Biscuit World Charleston Relays at Laidley Field, in Charleston.
In the Class AA boys meet, Green won the 100m dash with a time of 11.41. He also collected a gold in the 200m, clocking a 23.02.
In the Class A girls meet, Jackson won the long jump with a leap of 16-2 1/2. She placed fifth in the 100m (14.44) and turned in a second-place finish in the 200m (29.79) behind Dodd County’s Abby McDonough, who clocked a 28.19 to win.
