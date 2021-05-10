BLUEFIELD — Kellan Tabor, a first-time softball player at Bluefield High School, bunted in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Lady Beavers beat visiting River View 14-13, on Monday night.
Bluefield trailed the visitor by two runs headed into the final frame. Gracie Rockness reached on a single and Abigail Richgardson followed with another. Sandrea Dickey plated them both with a two-RBI single to tie, making it to third on the throws. Tabor, better known as a Lady Beavers soccer player, stepped up and sealed the deal.
Cara Brown (3-1) took a licking in the circle but kept on ticking , allowing 13 runs on 12 hits, striking out four and walking four. She had a bigger offensive outing, going 4-for-5.
Rockness went 2-for-4 with a double and Jordan Jones went 3-for-3.
Bluefield (6-3) goes to Mount View today
Bluefield 14, River View 13
River View...... 411 007 0 — 13 12 2
Bluefield...........070 202 3 — 14 14 7
Sam Heffinger, Relief Pitcher (6) and Hanna Crigger. Cara Brown and Grace Richardson. W— Brown, 3-1. L— Heffinger’s reliever.
Richlands 4, Northwood 2
RICHLANDS — Erin Rife pitched a complete game victory over the visiting Lady Panthers on Tuesday.
Rife (2-1) struck out five, allowing two runs off four hits en route to the victory.
Erica Lamie had a hit and finished with a RBI. Rachel Rife had a single and two RBIs.
The Lady Tornado, (2-1) plays Marion at home today, traveling to Lebanon on Thursday.
Princeton 13 Montcalm 0
PRINCETON — Emma Johnson and Skylur Rice combined for a one-hit shutout and the Lady Tigers’ softball squad rolled to a lopsided victory over the visiting Lady Generals.
Teja Robinson led the Princeton lineup, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kailey Sarver went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Laken Dye went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Princeton is slated to play James Monroe at home today.
