Bluefield Lady Beavers Softball

BLUEFIELD — Kellan Tabor, a first-time softball player at Bluefield High School, bunted in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Lady Beavers beat visiting River View 14-13, on Monday night.

Bluefield trailed the visitor by two runs headed into the final frame.  Gracie Rockness reached on a single and Abigail Richgardson followed with another. Sandrea Dickey plated them both with a two-RBI single to tie, making it to third on the throws. Tabor, better known as a Lady Beavers soccer player, stepped up and sealed the deal.

Cara Brown (3-1) took a licking in the circle but kept on ticking , allowing 13 runs on 12 hits, striking out four and walking four. She had a bigger offensive outing, going 4-for-5.

Rockness went 2-for-4 with a double and Jordan Jones went 3-for-3.

Bluefield (6-3) goes to Mount View today

 Bluefield 14, River View 13

River View...... 411  007   0  —  13  12   2

Bluefield...........070   202   3  —  14  14   7

Sam Heffinger, Relief Pitcher (6) and Hanna Crigger.  Cara Brown and Grace Richardson. W— Brown, 3-1. L— Heffinger’s reliever.

Richlands 4, Northwood 2

RICHLANDS — Erin Rife pitched a complete game victory over the visiting Lady Panthers on Tuesday.

Rife (2-1)  struck out five, allowing two runs off four hits en route to the victory.

Erica Lamie had a hit and finished with a RBI. Rachel Rife had a single and two RBIs.

The Lady Tornado, (2-1) plays Marion at home today, traveling to Lebanon on Thursday.

 Princeton 13 Montcalm 0

PRINCETON — Emma Johnson and Skylur Rice combined for a one-hit shutout and the Lady Tigers’ softball squad rolled to a lopsided victory over the visiting Lady Generals.

Teja Robinson led the Princeton lineup, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kailey Sarver went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Laken Dye went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Princeton is slated to play James Monroe at home today. 

 

 

