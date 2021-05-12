BLUEFIELD — Jordan Jones kept a lid on things for Bluefield in the Lady Beavers’ 17-2 softball win over Mount View at Welch, on Tuesday night.
Over four innings, Jones (4-2) struck out two and walked four, allowing two earned runs off two hits while the Lady Beavers lineup compounded six hits thanks to eight Lady Golden Knight errors.
Anais Neal had a double and a single for Bluefield. Grace Richardson scored four runs while Abigail Richardson and Gracie Rockness scored three runs apiece.
The Lady Beavers (7-3) play Shady Spring at home on Thursday.
Bluefield 17, Mt. View 2
Bluefield .........904 4 — 17 6 1
Mount View......110 0— 2 2 8
Jordan Jones and Grace Richardson. T. Chapman and Miller. W— Jones, 4-2. L— Chapman.
Richlands 4, Marion 3
RICHLANDS — Gillian Guerriero stroked a solo home run to lead the Lady Blue Tornado lineup in a win over visiting Lady Scarlet Hurricane.
Erica Lamie (3-1) went the seven-inning distance for the pitching win versus Marion. She struck out 13 and walked one, allowing three runs off nine hits. None of the runs were earned.
She helped herself at the plate with a triple and two RBIs. Rachael Rife had a single and an RBI.
Richlands (3-1) plays at Lebanon on Thursday.
Richlands 4, Marion 3
Marion........000 000 3 — 3 10 2
Richlands.......101 200 0 — 4 9 3
Elena Williams, Taylor Preston (6) and Chloe Campbell. Erica Lamie and Alyssa Lee. W— Lamie, 3-1.
Baseball
Richlands 14, Marion 13
RICHLANDS — Colton Keen picked up a pitching victory in relief and the Blue Tornado baseball team outlasted visiting Marion 14-13 in a lengthy six-inning game that saw a combined 22 hits.
Keen helped his cause by contributing to Richlands 10-hit attack, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Jake Altizer led the hit parade, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Brandon Thomas, who absorbed the loss in a relief effort, went 2-for-3 for the Scarlet Hurricane. Michael Thompson went 2-for-3 for Marion, which knocked out 12 base hits.
Richlands (3-2) travels to Lebanon Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
Richlands 14, Marion 13
Marion...........235 201 — 13 12 2
Richlands.......160 241 — 14 10 4
Perkins, Thompson (3), Thomas (6) and Thompson, Taylor (3). Tarter, Keen (3) and Gillespie. W— Colton Keen, 1-0. L — Thomas.
