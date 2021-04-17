BLUEFIELD — It’s not every night that Bluefield plays basketball on it’s actual campus. So of course the Beavers wanted to remember the occasion as a victory.
Logan Hyder scored 16 points to lead the Beavers in a 70-58 win over visiting Pike View on Friday night at the Bluefield High School gymnasium.
The contest was originally slated to be played at the Brushfork Armory, but was moved to the high school due to the scheduling of drills at the armory.
Hyder had four steals and four deflections on the defensive end for the Beavers. Ja’eon Flack had 15 points and five rebounds for Bluefield, while Caleb Fuller added 12 and Chance Johnson scored 11.
For the Panthers, Kobey Taylor-Williams scored his 1,000th career point during the game, finishing with 18 points and four assists. He also had six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Dylan Blake scored 24 points to pace PikeView.
Jake Coalson had nine points.
PikeView plays Shady Spring Monday at 5 p.m. at the Raleigh Armory in Beckley in the opening round of the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 tournament. Summers County plays at Bluefield on Tuesday in the Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Girls Basketball
River View 48, James Monroe 46: Trista Lester scored 20 points and the Lady Raiders won their first sectional title on Friday, beating the Lady Mavericks in the Class A, Region 3, Section 1 finals at Bradshaw.
Ali Morgan had 18 points and Jenna Atwell added nine points. Chloe Mitchem finished with 19 rebounds, five blocks, six steals and five assists.
Addison Hines had 15 points for the Mavs. Haley Hunnicutt had 24 points.
River View plays Richwood at Bradshaw in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. regional co-final game. James Monroe travels to Webster County.
Middle School
Girls Basketball
MCA 48, Elk Valley 13: Aleigha Hill scored 20 points to lead the Lady Cavaliers in a win over the Eagles in the WVCEA tournament championship game
Bailee Martin added 11 points for MCA. Karis Trump had 10 assist to go with six points.
They finished their season undefeated (18-0).
Boys Basketball
Victory Baptist 49, MCA 45: Isaac Conaway scored 19 points to pace the Saints in the WVCEA championship game.
Landon Carmican scored 16 points for Victory.
MJ Patton had 17 points and seven assists for the Cavs. Eli Patton had 12 points and Duke Testerman had 11 points.
MCA wrapped up its season at 14-4 overall.
Late Baseball
Princeton 16, Bluefield 4: Joseph Flanigan, Kaden Davis and Corey Thomas held the Bucs to 5 hits.
Flanigan struck out 7 for the win. Brody Combs, Kaden Davis, Deuce Rompon and Joseph Flanigan had 2 hits each. Jacob Young, Kaleb Carpenter, Brady Cline, Wyatt Cline and Traven Farmer had 1 hit each.
Holiday, Redman, Crawford, Crane and Mills had 1 hit each for Bluefield.
