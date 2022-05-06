BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School baseball team got a rock-solid five innings from Kerry Collins and the Beavers went on to collect a 12-1 victory over visiting Oak Hill at Bowen Field, on Thursday.
Collins struck out eight and walked one, allowing one earned run off five hits.
Bluefield’s lineup supported Collins with a 12-hit attack. Will Youther went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Ryan Harris went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Hunter Harmon had a double and two RBIs and Caleb Fuller had a double and an RBI.
Beavers leadoff man Bryson Redmond went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Jacob Ward, who came on to pitch for the last out of the fifth innning for Oak Hill, led the Red Devils lineup with two hits.
Sectional Softball
Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2
Woodrow Wilson 15, Princeton 7
5 innings
BECKLEY — Woodrow Wilson jumped on Princeton for five runs in the first inning and then held off the Tigers for a 15-7 five-inning win in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
The Flying Eagles will host Greenbrier East Friday at 6:30 p.m. for the championship. If Woodrow wins, they will play again Saturday.
Princeton was eliminated.
Aubrey Smallwood and Kayla Bird both homered, doubled and drove in two runs. Both home runs came in the first inning.
Brooklynn Bird was 2-for-3 with five RBIs. Kendall Dooley and Jayden Shrewsbury drove in two runs apiece.
Emma Johnson was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Skylur Rice drove in two runs for Princeton, which briefly got back into the game with a five-run fourth.
Virginia Softball
Richlands 6, Graham 0
RICHLANDS, Va. — Arin Rife, Erica Lamie and Kira Vance combined for nine strikouts in a 1-hit shutout of Tazewell County rival Graham in a Southwest District game at Rhonda Blevins Field.
Lamie went 3-for-4 with a double and two home runs to pace the Lady Blue Tornado lineup, driving in three runs. Rachael Rife went 2-for-4 with a double and Arin Rife had a double.
G-Girls pitcher Kylee Thompson struck out nine and walked four en route to absorbing the loss in the circle. Samantha Brewster broke up the no-hitter with a single.
Late Baseball
Princeton 12, Oak Hill 1
PRINCETON — Dustin Brewster and Lucas Monagan combined for 12 strikeouts in the Tigers’ win over the visiting Red Devils, on Tuesday.
Monagan helped the cause at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Zack Jenkins went 3-for-4 with a double for the Tigers. Jonathan Higginbotham went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Trent Rider had a double to lead Oak Hill. Braxton Hall drove in two runs for the Red Devils.
