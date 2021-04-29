Bluefield Beavers...

Bluefield Beavers

BLUEFIELD — Kerry Collins picked up his third pitching victory of the regular season and the Bluefield baseball team remained  unbeaten following a 16-1 win over Richlands at Bowen Field, on Thursday night.

Collins (3-0) struck out eight and walked one over the five-inning game, allowing one hit and one run while the Beavers (8-0) hammered out 14 hits to make short work of the Blue Tornado (0-1) in it’s regular season opener. 

Bluefield led 3-1 headed into the bottom of the fourth, during which the home team exploded for 13 runs, including a three-RBI inside-the-ballpark home run by Gavin Lail.

Lail had two hits and also had a double for the Beavers. Hunter Harmon went 3-for-3 with a double and Collins and Bryson Redmon each had two hits with a double.

Bo Tarter had the Blue Tornado’s lone hit while Cade Berry scored Richlands’ lone run on a fielders’ choice by Colin Richardson.

Bluefield plays at PikeView today  at 5:30 p.m.

 

 Bluefield 16, Richlands 1 (5 innings)

 Richlands............000 10         1

 Bluefield...............030 (13)x — 16  14  0

 Bo Tarter, C. Hale (4), J. Cantrell (4) and C. Keen. Kerry Collins and Bryson Redmond. W— Collins, 3-0. L— Tarter, 0-1. HR— Gavin Lail (fourth,, two on). 2B — Bryson Redmond, Gavin Lail, Hunter Harmon, Kerry Collins.

 

Girls Softball

Bluefield 15, Mount View 1

BLUEFIELD — Bluefield pitcher Cara Brown struck out seven and walked only one and the Lady Beavers collected a 15-1 win over visiting Mount View in their fourth softball game in as many days.

Brown (2-1) allowed three hits over the five-inning game, helping her own cause with a triple.

Bluefield hammered out nine hits, getting a pair of triples from Grace Richardson, two hits — including a triple — from Jordan Jones and two hits from Anais Neal.

Bluefield (4-3) plays at Graham today at 4:30 p.m.

 

Bluefield 15, Mount View1

Mount View..........000   10  — 1     6

Bluefield.............. 405   06  — 15  9   0

Chapman  and Miller.  Cara Brown and Grace Richardson. W— Brown, 2-1. L— Chapman. 

 

 Princeton 11, Pikeview 2:  The Lady Tigers’ Emma Johnson struck out six on her way to a two-hit victory over the Lady Panthers.

Laken Dye, Abigail Jenkins, Skuylur Rice, Alexis Agnew and Emma Johnson all went 2-for-4 for Princeton.

 

High School Tennis

 Bluefield girls, boys take down Shady Spring:  Lady Beavers tennis ace Taylor Papa led the Bluefield girls to a hard-fought 4-3 win over the Lady Tigers while William Matthews led the Beavers boys to a 7-0 win over Shady on Thursday.

 

 Girls Match

Bluefield 4, Shady Spring 3

Singles

No. 1 — Taylor Papa BHS def Haley Sweeney 8-1;  No. 2 — Nuike Ogunleye BHS def Hailey Cox 8-1; No. 3 —  Isabella Disibbio BHS def Tayler Poe 8-6.

       Doubles

       No. 1 — Taylor Papa/Isabella Disibbio BHS def Haley Sweeney/Hailey Cox 8-4

.      Boys Match

   Bluefield 7, Shady Spring 0

 

    Singles

       No. 1 — William Matthews BHS def Logan Severt 8-1; No. 2 —  Solomon Mitchell BHS def Logan Palmateer 8-0;  No. 3 — Ross Simon BHS def Drew Stafford 8-3, No. 4 — Ty Beggs BHS def Ilya Vitvitskiy 8-2; No. 5 —  Jakob Caywood BHS won 8-0

      Doubles

       No. 2 — Ty Beggs/Ross Simon BHS def Drew Stafford/Ilya Vitvitskiy 8-0; No. 3 — Joe Dicristafaro/Trevin Short BHS def Jacob Thomas/Logan Palmateer 8-1

 

     (All matches not listed were forfeits. Bluefield girls had to forfeit 2 singles and 2 doubles. Shady boys had to forfeit 1 doubles)

   

