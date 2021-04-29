BLUEFIELD — Kerry Collins picked up his third pitching victory of the regular season and the Bluefield baseball team remained unbeaten following a 16-1 win over Richlands at Bowen Field, on Thursday night.
Collins (3-0) struck out eight and walked one over the five-inning game, allowing one hit and one run while the Beavers (8-0) hammered out 14 hits to make short work of the Blue Tornado (0-1) in it’s regular season opener.
Bluefield led 3-1 headed into the bottom of the fourth, during which the home team exploded for 13 runs, including a three-RBI inside-the-ballpark home run by Gavin Lail.
Lail had two hits and also had a double for the Beavers. Hunter Harmon went 3-for-3 with a double and Collins and Bryson Redmon each had two hits with a double.
Bo Tarter had the Blue Tornado’s lone hit while Cade Berry scored Richlands’ lone run on a fielders’ choice by Colin Richardson.
Bluefield plays at PikeView today at 5:30 p.m.
Bluefield 16, Richlands 1 (5 innings)
Richlands............000 10 — 1 1 1
Bluefield...............030 (13)x — 16 14 0
Bo Tarter, C. Hale (4), J. Cantrell (4) and C. Keen. Kerry Collins and Bryson Redmond. W— Collins, 3-0. L— Tarter, 0-1. HR— Gavin Lail (fourth,, two on). 2B — Bryson Redmond, Gavin Lail, Hunter Harmon, Kerry Collins.
Girls Softball
Bluefield 15, Mount View 1
BLUEFIELD — Bluefield pitcher Cara Brown struck out seven and walked only one and the Lady Beavers collected a 15-1 win over visiting Mount View in their fourth softball game in as many days.
Brown (2-1) allowed three hits over the five-inning game, helping her own cause with a triple.
Bluefield hammered out nine hits, getting a pair of triples from Grace Richardson, two hits — including a triple — from Jordan Jones and two hits from Anais Neal.
Bluefield (4-3) plays at Graham today at 4:30 p.m.
Bluefield 15, Mount View1
Mount View..........000 10 — 1 3 6
Bluefield.............. 405 06 — 15 9 0
Chapman and Miller. Cara Brown and Grace Richardson. W— Brown, 2-1. L— Chapman.
Princeton 11, Pikeview 2: The Lady Tigers’ Emma Johnson struck out six on her way to a two-hit victory over the Lady Panthers.
Laken Dye, Abigail Jenkins, Skuylur Rice, Alexis Agnew and Emma Johnson all went 2-for-4 for Princeton.
High School Tennis
Bluefield girls, boys take down Shady Spring: Lady Beavers tennis ace Taylor Papa led the Bluefield girls to a hard-fought 4-3 win over the Lady Tigers while William Matthews led the Beavers boys to a 7-0 win over Shady on Thursday.
Girls Match
Bluefield 4, Shady Spring 3
Singles
No. 1 — Taylor Papa BHS def Haley Sweeney 8-1; No. 2 — Nuike Ogunleye BHS def Hailey Cox 8-1; No. 3 — Isabella Disibbio BHS def Tayler Poe 8-6.
Doubles
No. 1 — Taylor Papa/Isabella Disibbio BHS def Haley Sweeney/Hailey Cox 8-4
. Boys Match
Bluefield 7, Shady Spring 0
Singles
No. 1 — William Matthews BHS def Logan Severt 8-1; No. 2 — Solomon Mitchell BHS def Logan Palmateer 8-0; No. 3 — Ross Simon BHS def Drew Stafford 8-3, No. 4 — Ty Beggs BHS def Ilya Vitvitskiy 8-2; No. 5 — Jakob Caywood BHS won 8-0
Doubles
No. 2 — Ty Beggs/Ross Simon BHS def Drew Stafford/Ilya Vitvitskiy 8-0; No. 3 — Joe Dicristafaro/Trevin Short BHS def Jacob Thomas/Logan Palmateer 8-1
(All matches not listed were forfeits. Bluefield girls had to forfeit 2 singles and 2 doubles. Shady boys had to forfeit 1 doubles)
