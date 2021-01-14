ROCKY GAP, Va. — It is said that “some days you get the bear.” But that day hasn’t happened yet this year in Bland County.
Drew Hoge scored 17 points and handed out five assists and the Bland County boys remained unbeaten after collected a 61-44 Mountain Empire District victory over visiting Ft. Chiswell on the Rocky Gap campus.
Luke Parker and Trey Compton contributed nine points apiece for the Bears (3-0, 2-0). Compton had 10 rebounds and two assists. Blake Buchanan chimed in with eight points.
Bland County collectively shot 23-for-39 from the free throw line.
Siler Watson scored 17 points to pace the Pioneers. Parker King added 11 points and Tanner Crockett scored nine.
Bland County plays George Wythe in another MED game at home tonight. Junior varsity action tips off at 5:30 p.m.
Bland County 61, Fort Chiswell 44
FORT CHISWELL
Tanner Crockett 9, Parker King 11, Alex Vaught 7, Siler Watson 17, Andrew Shelton 0, Camden Bradley 0, Jacob McHone 0, Matthew Morris 0, Elijah Williams 0.
BLAND COUNTY (3-0, 2-0)
Drew Hoge 17, Luke Parker 9, Dylan Havens 5, Corey Hall 0, J.T. Russo 6, Trey Compton 9, Blake Buchanan 8, Corey Harden 7.
Fort Chiswell..........10 17 12 15 — 44
Bland County..........13 12 14 22 — 66
3-point goals: Ft. Chiswell 1 (Crockett), Bland 2 (Hoge, Parker). JV: Bland County won.
Girls Games
Floyd County 64, Giles 62
PEARISBURG, Va. — Alexis Kiser scored 24 points and the Lady Buffalo slipped past the Lady Spartans in Three Rivers District action at Giles High School.
Destiny Harmon added 19 points for Floyd County and Kiley Hilton added 11 points.
Karsyn Reed hit a trio of 3-pointers amidst her 28-point rampage for Giles (3-4, 1-4). Gracie Merrix poured in 18 points.
Giles returns to action at home on Friday night, taking on Carroll County.
Floyd County 64, Giles 62
FLOYD COUNTY
Alexis Kiser 24, Destiny Harmon 19, Carlie Thompson 2, Leah Hamlin 4, Kiley Hilton 11, Jaden Nichols 2, Mackenzie Thompson 2.
GILES (3-4, 1-4)
Kiara King 2, Karsyn Reed 28, Ashlynn Mitcham 6, Macy Steele 5, Jordan Lucas 4, Gracie Merrix 18.
Floyd County ............13 8 10 29 — 64
Giles...........................11 15 11 26 — 62
3-point goals: Floyd County 3 (A. Kiser 2, Harmon), Giles 3 (Reed 3).
Marion 64, Graham 21
MARION, Va. — Haley Farris scored 14 points, leading the Scarlet Hurricane in a collective defensive swarming of the G-Girls in Southwest District action.
Anna Hagy added 11 points for Marion, which has yet to lose in league play. Amber Kimberlin added 11.
Elle Gunter scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Graham (1-6 1-4).
The G-Girls return home on Friday, taking on Lebanon in SWD action at Graham Middle School.
Marion 64, Graham 21
GRAHAM (1-6, 1-4)
Stella Gunter 5, Savanna Howery 2, Elle Gunter 14, Mallory Brown 0, Ja’Nice Lanier 0, Meah Roberts 0, Emily Hampton 0.
MARION (3-0, 3-0)
Gabb Whitt 6, McKenzie Hutton 1, Calie Blackburn 2, Audrey Moss 3, Kelsey Evans 4, Anna Hagy 11, Jazz Miller 3, Amber Kimberlin 9, Ella Moss 7, Haley Farris 14, Kailey Terry 4.
Graham...........................6 5 6 4 — 21
Marion...........................15 16 16 17 — 64
3-point goals Fl. Grahsm 1 (E. Gunter), Marion 6 (Hagy 3, Miller, Kimberlin 2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.