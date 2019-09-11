Down two sets to none there was no giving up for River View as it came back to beat Twin Valley in five sets Wednesday night. 24-26, 22-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-3 Wednesday night.
River View (4-1) dropped the first set 24-26 and the second 22-25 before winning a close third set 25-22. It took 27 points in the fourth set for the Raiders to even the match and send in to a fifth-set which was won 15-3 by River View.
Leading the comeback and the attack for the Raiders was Kristen Calhoun who had 16 kills on the night.
Emily Auville and Sheridan Calhoun each contributed seven kills for the River View offense and Sierra Garlic ran the offense with 18 assists.
The first four sets were close but in the fifth set the Raiders won it in convincing fashion behind the serve of Chloe Mitchem. She served the last 12 points of the game for the Raiders to complete the comeback.
Bland-Rocky Gap def. Tazewell 3-1: After dropping the first set Bland-Rocky Gap found its rhythm beating Tazewell 18-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-14 in a non-conference match Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.