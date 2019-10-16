TAZEWELL, Va. — Sara Jacobs had nine kills to lead the Graham volleyball team to a 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 Southwest District win over Tazewell at Tazewell Middle School, on Tuesday night.
Jacobs also had five blocks and four service aces for the G-Girls.
Hannah Hass had eight kills and Shayla Short had five kills and five aces. Mallory Brown distributed six assists and had three digs and libero Marissa Copolo had nine digs, also serving up five aces.
Payton Harvey had 10 kills and nine digs for the Lady Bulldogs. Maddi Alley had 10 digs, six service points, two kills an assist and an ace. Madison Hoops had eight digs, five kills and five assists.
Richlands plays at Graham today in a Dig Pink match at Graham High School Junior varsity begins at 5:30 p.m. This will be the fourth benefit match for breast cancer awareness held jointly by Tazewell County volleyball programs this October.
Lebanon def. Richlands 3-0: Russell County volleyball behemoth Lebanon rolled to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-12 victory at Richlands High School in Southwest District action on Tuesday.
Mac Osborne had seven kills for the Lady Blue Tornado (11-7, 4-4) and Ginger Short had five kills. Katelynn Baldwin had 25 digs, Emma Crawford had 13 digs and Carson Richardson sorted out 17 assists, also getting eight digs and two kills.
River View def. Oak Hill, Hurley: The Lady Raiders beat Oak Hill 25-14, 22-25, 25-21 and then dispatched Hurley 25-18, 25-8 in a tri-match at Bradshaw.
Sheridan Calhoun had five aces against the Red Devils. Kristin Calhoun, four kills, four blocks had four aces. Emily Auville had six hills and Chloe Mitchem had four kills apiece. Sierra Garlic had five assists. In the Hurley match, Kristen Calhoun and Mitchem had four kills and four aces apiece. Auville had six kills, Jenna Atwell had seven assists and Madison Blankenship had two aces.
River View has Senior Night at home tonight versus Grundy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.