NARROWS, Va. — Alyssa Bishop scored 14 points with six rebounds and six steals to lead the Lady Wave past Craig County, 54-44, in Pioneer District action at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Audrey Riddle had 10 points and four assists in the Narrows girls’ third consecutive win. Allison Grose had eight points, eight steals and Sarah Mann had six points, seven rebounds.
Autumn Hutchison led Craig County with 12 points.
Narrows (7-12) plays Bath County County at home in Pioneer District action tonight.
Boys Games
Westside 70, PikeView 45: Ethan Blackburn scored 17 points to pace the Renegades in regional match-up at Clear Fork.
Shandell Adkins added 15 points and Aaron Colucci added 13 points for Westside.
Kobey Taylor-Williams and Alex Young scored 11 apiece for the Panthers.
PikeView plays Oak Hill at home on Friday.
Victory Baptist 71, Pipestem Christian 48: Isaiah Bowman scored 25 points, including his career 1,000th, and Victory collected a win at Pipestem Christian on Tuesday night.
Micah Thomas scored 18 points and Ben Ward added 13 points.
Luke Rutherford scored 21 points for the Panthers. Nathan Sampson added 10 points.
Pipestem returns to action against Lewisburg Baptist at home on Tuesday.
Late Boys Game
Mercer Christian Academy 63, Beth Haven 51: The Cavaliers dug their way out of an early 12 - 2 deficit to get the win in their last home game of the season on Monday night.
