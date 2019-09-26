PEARISBURG, Va. — Giles High football is still searching for its first win of the season after it lost Thursday night to Radford 42-0 at Steve Ragsdale Field.
All six of the touchdowns for the Bobcats (5-0) came on the ground including three by Darius Wesley-Brubeck.
He opened the scoring with a three yard dive in the first quarter and two minutes later he sprinted his way to a 41-yard touchdown.
Zane Rupe finished off the scoring in the first half with a 32-yard run to start the second quarter before Wesley-Brubeck scored a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Radford put up 265 yards of rushing on the evening and had a two-yard score in the third and a Jerzee Johnson 30-yard run to cap the scoring.
The single win offense of Giles (0-5) put up 170 yards of offense, 165 on the ground, with Chasten Ratcliffe leading the way with 82 yards.
For the Bobcats Rupe had 128 yards and Wesley-Brubeck had 101 yards.
Giles will go on the road to play Floyd County next week while Radford heads to Richlands next Friday.
Girls Soccer
Princeton 2, Midland Trail 0: It was complete control for Princeton Thursday night as they outshot Midland Trail 20-5 and kept a clean sheet for the sixth victory of the season.
Sadie Boggess opened up the scoring for Princeton by making a penalty kick and Kaya Houghland knocked in the second. The assist came from Ayanna Sawyer.
Princeton (6-4-1) play Ripley at East River Soccer Complex Saturday at 1 p.m.
Shady Spring 2, Bluefield 1: The winning streak stopped at two games for Bluefield as they lost to Shady Springs Thursday night at East River Soccer Complex.
Mia Bennett and Emily Stevens scored for Shady Spring in the team’s second win of the season.
After scoring four goals on Tuesday, Taylor Papa of Bluefield was held to one goal in the second half.
Bluefield returns to the field next Tuesday when it hosts PikeView while Shady Spring plays Pocahontas County next Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
Bluefield 1, Shady Spring 0: A solid defensive effort and strong goalkeeping kept a shutout for Bluefield Thursday night in a win over Shady Spring.
Jayden Bailey scored the evening’s lone goal in the second half with the assist coming from Braeden Crews.
William Matthews and Zach Cline shared the goalkeeping duties making a combined 15 saves in the shutout.
Now on a two-game winning streak, Bluefield hosts PikeView Tuesday night.
PikeView 2, Oak Hill 2: Dylan Blake was the hero Thursday night making 15 saves including one of a penalty in PikeView’s draw with Oak Hill.
Gage Damewood scored the first goal for the Panthers (5-1-5) with the assist coming from Ryan Pennington. Top scorer Kobey Taylor-Williams added the second with Kaleb Dunn setting him up/
PikeView will play Bluefield at East River Soccer Complex Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
PikeView sweeps tri-match: Hosting a tri-match PikeView came away 25-12, 25-10 victors over Wyoming East and beat James Monroe 25-15, 25-13.
The Panthers were led by Laken McKinney who had 15 kills, five blocks and nine assists. Hope Craft tied McKinney for the most kills on the night with 15 of her own and had one block.
Olivia Boggess had ten kills and three blocks while Jade Hampton had five kills.
Running the offense smoothly was Anyah Brown with 35 assists across four sets of action.
PikeView heads on the road to play in the Greenbrier East tournament Saturday that James Monroe, Princeton and Bluefield will also be at.
River View sweeps tri-match: After dropping the first set of the tri-match River View came back to beat Liberty 24-26, 25-10,25-16 and Mount View 25-5, 25-15 Thursday night.
The attack was spread out for River View with Sheridan Calhoun and Emily Auville each netting five kills. Kristen Calhoun had four kills and Chloe Mitchem chipped in another four.
Amber Crabtree was solid defensively with six digs while Jenna Atwell and Sierra Garlic ran the offense with five assists each.
Against Man Sheridan Calhoun was on fire from behind the service line with 12 aces and Kristen Calhoun had five kills.
Garlic had four assists in the sweep of the Golden Knights.
River hosts a tri-match next Tuesday against Wyoming East and Montcalm.
Middle School Football
Princeton 38, Beckley Park 0: Everything worked Thursday night for Princeton Middle as it scored five touchdown and shutout Beckley Park.
Jacob Young led the offense for the Tigers (3-1) scoring a pair of touchdowns while Dom Collins and Trevon Steptoe each had one.
Eli Webster scored a touchdown and make a two-point conversion. Princeton had Rashad George, Marquell Lowe and Jaydon Crabtee each convert two-point conversions.
Standing out on defense in the shutout for Princeton were Sean Patton and Yubrenal Isabelle.
Princeton hosts undefeated Bluefield next Thursday at 7 p.m.
Middle School Soccer
Mercer Christian Academy 3, Bluefield 2: A headed goal by Adam Jones in the final minute gave Mercer Christian Academy the victory over Bluefield and extended an undefeated start to the season to nine games.
toby Bailey opened the scoring for MCA with a goal off an assist from T.G. Bailey. The lead was doubled when Kayley Trump found M.J. Patton who sent it into the back of the net.
Bluefield came back with a pair of goals from Dennis Thomas before Jones sent MCA home victors.
MCA goalie Karis Trump was a stalwart in goal making seven saves.
