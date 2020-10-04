PRINCETON — Despite outshooting and dominating possession against the Poca High School girls soccer team Princeton found itself behind 2-0 in the match before a comeback helped the Tigers earn a 2-2 draw at Everette K. Bailey Field Saturday.
Poca had three shots for the match compared to 27 for Princeton but a pair of them came from the penalty spot which Karie Farley scored.
The Tigers (4-3-2) drew back level with goals by Laken Dye and Lauren Parish. Both of them assisted the other on their goal.
Princeton hosts Woodrow Wilson Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Schedule Changes
With the release of the color-coded map Saturday evening Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties are all in green meaning games can be played but a few have been canceled.
River View will not have any games or practices this upcoming week as the school will be closed through Oct. 9 due to a COVID-19 case there. That means a home volleyball tri-match for Thursday is canceled along with the football team’s trip to James Monroe Friday.
The James Monroe football team which has only gotten one game in this season will travel to Tug Valley Tuesday and may have a game Friday if they can find an opponent to replace the game against River View that has been canceled.
Mount View’s football game against Van was canceled with Boone County in orange and will instead host Buffalo in the second game at new Vic Nystrom Stadium.
