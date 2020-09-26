BECKLEY — The Princeton High School boys soccer team picked up its second tie of the week this time in Beckley as a result of the game being moved due to weather from the high school.
Princeton (2-2-2) scored the lone goal of the game from open field but a Huntington penalty kick kept the score level.
Senior Ben Broyles found the back of the net off an assist from Ashton Bailey for the Tigers goal.
Princeton goalkeeper Ashton Burgess made eight saves in net.
The Tigers will travel to PikeView Tuesday and Woodrow Wilson Thursday before hosting Parkersburg Saturday.
Friday’s Games
PRINCETON — After an opening goal by visiting James Monroe, the Mercer Christian Academy varsity squad scored three successive first half goals that held up for a 3-2 victory, on Friday.
After the Mavericks’ opening goal Briar Lucas scored an unassisted goal with 25 minutes remaining in the first half. M.J. Patton added an unassisted goal with 15 minutes to go. Shaye Basham capped scoring with about five minutes left before the half.
James Monroe scored their second goal late in the second half.
The MCA varsity is tentatively set to play at Midland Trail at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Middle School Soccer
MCA 1, PikeView 1: The MCA middle school team battled PikeView Middle School to a 1-1 draw on Friday.
Pike View’s Matt Murphy initiated scoring with a goal in the first haof. M.J. Patton tied it up late in the second half off of a free kick.
The MCA middle school team is slated to go to Midland Trail at 5 pm. on Tuesday.
Thursday’s Games
Middle School football
Glenwood 28, Mountain View 6: Four different players scored as the Glenwood Middle School football team came away 28-6 winners Thursday night against Mountain View.
Bradley Mosser threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 87 yards along with picking off a pass. Colton Shockley, Jacob Ross and Dewayne Parish all scored touchdowns in the victory.
