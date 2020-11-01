BECKLEY — The Mercer Christian Academy soccer team had its final games of the season Saturday in the WVCEA conference tournament at Appalachian Bible College.
The Cavaliers cruised to an 11-2 win over Lewisburg Baptist in their first game but then lost the championship game 1-0 to Grace Baptist to finish second.
In the first game of the day MCA (6-5-1) had six different players score a goal. M.J. Patton led the team with four goals and he also contributed four assists. Zak Coleman and Shaye Basham each had two goals as well. Coleman also had a pair of assists and Basham chipped in one helper.
Steven Belcher, Cruz Testerman and Isaiah Sluss each added goals for the Cavaliers.
The championship game was devoid of goals except for the game-winner by Grace Baptist Academy to win the title.
Coleman and Belcher were named to the all-tournament team for the Cavaliers.
Football Schedules
All three counties in the area are eligible to play this week following the release of the Saturday Education Map by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Mercer is in yellow, McDowell is in green and Monroe dropped from orange to gold allowing it to play this week but only against teams from other counties that are in orange.
With the gold designation James Monroe will not be able to play Summers County, which is in yellow, Friday and is looking for an opponent for its first game since October 6.
In Mercer County Bluefield, Princeton and PikeView all had their initial games canceled due to opponents being in orange or red. Bluefield was scheduled to travel to Mingo Central but that has been canceled with Mingo County in red and the Beavers will have to find a new opponent if they choose so or go into the first week of the playoffs having not played since October 23.
Princeton had its home game against Hedgesville canceled with Berkeley County in orange but quickly arranged a new game against George Washington. The Tigers will travel to Charleston for the game Friday.
PikeView had its game against Westside canceled with Wyoming County in orange and if they are able to find an opponent it will be the tenth game of the season for the Panthers.
Montcalm will host its final game of the season as Webster County comes to town Friday.
In McDowell County Mount View will host Summers County Friday and River View will welcome Sherman to Mitch Estep Field.
Coaching Class
An NFHS/ACEP coaching class will be held on November 7 and 8 at Huntington High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at www.wvssac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.