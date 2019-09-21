GARDNER — It looks like the James Monroe High School football program may be picking up some steam.
Mavericks quarterback Monroe Mohler rushed for two touchdowns and passed for five more and the Class AA boys from Lindside rolled to a 62-27 win at PikeView on Friday night.
James Monroe wide receiver Xander Castillo had four scoring catches for the Mavs (2-1), finishing with 223 total receiving yards.
Cameron Thomas and Peyton Whitt both had long scoring runs for James Monroe.
Next week the Mavericks travel to Wyoming East. The Warriors beat Oak Hill 44-39 on Friday night.
Richlands 31, Abingdon 21: Blue Tornado head coach Greg Mance collected his 200th career victory in a non-district win over the Falcons at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
Mance received a standing ovation from the jubilant home crowd and received a large trophy in commemoration of his career milestone.
Logan Steele led the Blue Tornado (1-2), rushing 15 times for 133 yards and scoring runs of 80, 5 and 21 yards. Quarterback Cade Simmons rushed for 68 yards, including a 5-yard TD run, and passed for 102 yards.
Placekicker/punter Levi Forrest, who received a full-ride scholarship offer from Marshall University earlier in the week, added a 54-yard field goal.
Richlands 31, Abingdon 21
Abingdon...............7 7 0 7 —21
Richlands............ 0 17 14 0 — 31
Scoring Summary
AHS – Lucas 3 run (Griffith kick)
R – Simmons 5 run (Forrest kick)
R – Forrest 54 FG
AHS – Hounshell 11 run (Griffith kick)
R - Steele 80 run (Forrest kick)
R – Steele 5 run (Forrest kick)
R – Steele 21 run (Forrest kick)
AHS – H. Carter 57 pass from Boothe (Griffith kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: AHS 14, R 13; Rushes-Yards: AHS 41-205, R 40-244; Passing Yards: A 104, RHS 102; Comp-Att-Int.: AHS 8-16-2, R 11-14-0; Fumbles-Lost: AHS 0-0, R 3-0; Penalties-Yards: AHS 8-50, R 5-50; Punts-Average: AHS 1-44, R 3-40.
Mount View 20, Summers County 6: Matt Thompson scored on runs of 73 yards and 85 yards to lead the Golden Knights to a convincing win over Summers County in a battle of Class A rivals at Vic Nystrom Stadium, in Welch.
Mount View struck first on a Jesse Rose 39-yard pass to Tony Bailey. Jonathan Huff kicked the extra point for the 7-0 edge in the first quarter. Six seconds before halftime, Thompson broke outside for his 73-yard scoring run.
The Bobcats’ Markis Crawford scored on a 6-yard run with 10:52 remaining in the game to cut it to 13-5.
Thompson added the clincher with his second long-range scoring with 3:47 remaining in the game. Huffs kick capped scoring.
The Knights (2-2) will play at Webster County next Friday.
Summers County falls to 1-3 overall.
Grundy 48, East Ridge 0: Ian Scammell rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to lead the Golden Wave to a lopsided win over East Ridge, Ky.
Scammell scored on runs of 1, 1 and 8 yards to lead the Golden Wave.
Grundy (4-0) travels to EMATS Field at Honaker for a showdown in the Black Diamond District next week.
Grundy.....................22 12 6 8 — 48
East Ridge..................0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring summary
G— Scammell 1 run (run failed)
G— Scammell 1 run (Meadows run)
G— Campbell 9 run (Scammell pass from Meadows)
G— McComas 22 pass from Meadows (run failed)
G— Scammell 8 run (run failed)
G— Vanover 70 kick ret (pass failed)
G_Stiltner 7 run (C. Snead pass from Meadows)
Team stats
First downs: G 16, ER 10; Rushes-yards: G 34-273, ER 32-85; Passing yards: G 39, ER 35; Comp-Att-Int: G 2-3-0, ER 2-8-0; Fumbles-lost: G 1-1, ER 4-0; Penalties-yards: G 13-86, ER 4-32; Punts-average: G 0-0, ER 1-(-2).
Craig County 30, Montcalm 16: The Rockets achieved liftoff, rolling to a lopsided win over the Generals.
Montcalm has an open date next week.
