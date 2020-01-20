BRUSHFORK — Jaisah Smith fired up 29 points to lead the Bluefield girls basketball team to a 47-41 victory over visiting Westside at Brushfork Armory on Monday.
Jaylise Sims and Erica Poe added six points apiece for the Lady Beavers.
Riana Kenneda scored 12 points to lead the Renegades. Makayla Morgan added nine points for Westside and Lauren Thomas added eight.
Bluefield (5-8) plays James Monroe at home on Wednesday.
River View 57, Lewis County 54: Demi Lester and Kristin Calhoun scored 15 points apiece and the Lady Raiders picked up a win at the East Fairmont MLK Day Classic.
Emily Auville scored 10 points for River View (9-3), Trista Lester had nine, Madison Blankenship scored five fourth quarter points, helping to secure the win. Chloe Mitchem had nine assists.
River View plays at Mount View tonight at 6 p.m.
Boys Games
Pipestem Christian 47, Seneca Trail 43: Luke Rutherford scored 22 points and the Panthers held off the Trailblazers in a tough defensive WVCEA ballgame at Pipestem.
Nathan Sampson added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Pipestem (5-6). Logan Phillips had 10 points, 12 rebounds.
Corey Bennett led Seneca Trail with 16 points. Luke Morrison added 11.
Pipestem Christian plays at Lewisburg Baptist today at 5:30 p.m.
Bland County 63, Rural Retreat 23: Dylan Havens scored 10 points to lead the Bears past the Indians in a non-district game at Rural Retreat.
Trey Compton and J.T. Russo led Bland County on the boards with six rebounds apiece.
Jacob Debord led Rural Retreat with six points.
The Bears (9-3) travel to Auburn for a Mountain Empire District game tonight.
River View 84, Richlands 76 (OT): Daniel Dobbs had 30 points and 18 rebounds and the Raiders rolled to an interstate victory over the Tornado at Bradshaw.
Freddy Dawson scored 18 points and had five steals.
Boo Roberts had 16 points and six assists and Koby Halstead had eight assists and nine boards.
Luke Wells had 26 points to pace Richlands. Cade Berry added 22 points.
River View (8-2) plays Moncalm tonight at home.
