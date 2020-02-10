MONTCALM — Leon Lambert had 21 points 12 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead the Montcalm boys basketball team past Meadow Bridge, 55-42, in the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament, on Monday night.
Noah White added 11 points for the Generals (3-14). Keith Kosinar had 10 points and six assists.
Hunter Claypool scored 17 points to lead the Wildcats. Michael Bragg added 12.
The Montcalm boys travel to Independence tonight and face Greenbrier West at home on Thursday.
Grundy 63, Twin Valley 35: Cade Looney, Jake McCoy and Corey Keene led the Golden Wave as it clinched the Black Diamond District regular season title with a win over Twin Valley.
Looney had 15 points with three steals, McCoy had 15 points, seven assists and three steals and Keene had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Blake Meadows had 15 steals for Grundy (15-3, 6-0).
Trevor McGlothlin scored 10 points to pace the Panthers.
Graham 50, Lebanon 35: David Graves scored 20 points and the G-Men sent the Pioneers packing in a Southwest District basketball game at Graham Middle School.
Joey Dales added 11 points for Graham, which faces Oak Hill Academy in a benefit game at home on Wednesday night.
Mercer Christian Academy 63, Beth Haven 51: The Cavaliers dug their way out of an early 12 - 2 deficit to get the win in their last home game of the season on Monday night.
Jamison Mullins, who scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds, led a quartet of Cavaliers in double figures in the scoring column. Garrett Goings had 15, Sam Boothe scored 14 and Zack Coleman 11.
The Hornets were led by Matt Spaulding with 14.
MCA (21-8), travels to River View on Friday for a make up game.
Girls Games
Narrows 55, Bath County 41: Allison Grose scored 13 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Wave past the Charters in a Pioneer District game at Hot Springs, Va.
Haley Blankenship had six points, 11 assists and six rebounds for Narrows. Alyssa Bishop had seven points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Gabrie Heisher score 11 points for Bath County.
Narrows faced Craig County tonight at home.
River View 56, Logan 45: A balanced scoring attack led the Lady Raiders to a win over the Wildcats in the Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University at Institute.
Demi Lester poured in 13 points to pace River View, hitting four foul shots in the stretch to ice it. Trista Lester and Kristen Calhoun scored 11 points apiece. Madison Blankenship, who signs with Concord University on Wednesday, had nine points, five rebounds and five blocked shots.
Calhoun had 16 rebounds and four assists.
Peyton Ilderton scored 25 points to pace Logan.
River View (12-6) travels to Man on Thursday.
Carroll County 66, Giles 33: Abigail Kennedy scored 18 points and the Lady Cavaliers continued their unbeaten ways at Pearisburg, Va. in a Three Rivers District game.
Johanna Utt added 11 points for Carroll County.
Karsyn Reed and Gracie Merrix scored nine points apiece for the Spartans (12-8).
Giles returns to action tonight with a Three Rivers District game with Radford at home.
Mercer Christian 62, Cross Lanes 29: Kayley Trump scored 19 points and seven steals to lead the Lady Cavaliers to an WVCAT win over visiting Cross Lanes Christian.
Abbie Keaton scored 12 points with seven steals for MCA (12-5). Cassandra Parsons added eight points.
Maddie Parsons scored 12 points to pace Cross Lanes.
The Lady Cavaliers play Greater Beckley Christian next Monday.
