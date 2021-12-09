BLUEFIELD — The Graham girls basketball team put one in the win column on Thursday night, beating visiting John Battle 58-51 in a girls high school basketball game played in Bluefield State’s Ned Shott Gymnasium.
Ella Dales scored 17 points while pulling down five rebounds for the G-Girls (1-3). Stella Gunter scored 14 points and grabbed 10 boards and Elle Gunter scored nine points with 13 rebounds and six steals.
Anna McKee scored 17 points to pace the Lady Trojans. Hanna Jo McReynolds scored 12 points and Emma Bishop added eight points.
Graham returns to action Tuesday at Abingdon High School.
At Ned Shott Gymnasium
JOHN BATTLE
Anna McKee 17, Hanna Jo McReynolds 12, Emma Bishop 8, Charlee McKee 3, Kara Kelly 7, Olivia Stevens 2, Jordan Wheeler Rowlett 2,
GRAHAM (1-3)
Ella Dales 17, Stella Gunter 14, Elle Gunter 9, Mallory Brown 6, Savannah Howery 5, Kassidy Austin 4, Nathaly Du 3.
John Battle………16 11 7 17 — 51
Graham………….12 17 13 16 — 58
3-point goals: JSB (A. McKee), Graham (Howery, Dales, Du, E. Gunter).
Narrows Christmas Tournament
James Monroe 54
Giles 34
NARROWS, Va. — Haley Hunnicutt scored 14 points and blocked to shots and the Lady Mavericks advanced to Saturday’s championship round of the Narrows Christmas Tournament with a win over Giles.
Maggie Boroski added 12 points for James Monroe (2-1), Lilly Jackson scored 10 points and Addison Hines scored nine points and blocked two shots.
Will play either Bland County or Narrows on Saturday.
At William B. Patteson Gymnasium
James Monroe 54, Giles 34
JAMES MONROE (2-1)
Haley Hunnicutt 14, Maggie Boroski 12, Lilly Jackson 10, Addison Hines 9, Mary Beth Meadows 3, Chloe Shires 2, Aleisha Hill 2
GILES
Karsyn Reed 17, Chon Gusler 3, Izzy Harvey 2, Kylie Douthat 2, Bailee Blankenship 6, Abby Price 2, Jordan Lewis 2.
James Monroe……..15 12 11 16 — 54
Giles………………….1 19 5 9 — 34
3-poitn goals: JM (Jackson 2, Hunnicutt 3,Giles (Reed, Blankenship)
Tazewell 49
Bluefield 38
BRUSHFORK — Maddie Day scored 21 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs in a win over Bluefield at Brushfork Armory.
Grace Hancock added 11 points for Tazewell (3-1). Audrey Brown had nine rebounds and Mallory Whittaker rounded up seven boards.
Adie Brown scored 11 points to pace the Lady Beavers. Beyonka Lee added nine points.
Tazewell plays Chilhowie at home on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
River View 72
Montcalm 49
MONTCALM — Daniel Dobbs exploded for 36 points and River View defeated Montcalm at Craig Havens Court.
Peyton Hale added 10 points for the Raiders.
Noah White scored 10 points for the Generals (0-1) while grabbing eight rebounds. Kobie Neal scored eight points with nine rebounds. Devin Green hauled in eight boards.
Montcalm plays Summers County at home tonight.
At Craig Havens Court
River View 72, Montcalm 49
RIVER VIEW (1-1)
Daniel Dobbs 36, Peyton Hale 10, Conner Christian 4, Tyler Cooper 5, Jacob Adkins 6, Josh Proffitt 4, Ethan Justice 4, Mark Hicks 3.
MONTCALM (0-1)
Noah White 30, Zach Fink 4, Kobie Neal 8, Jayden Price 3, Isaac Reed 4.
River View………22 13 18 19 — 72
Montcalm………..16 10 13 10 — 49
3-point goals: RV 3 (Dobbs, Cooper, Hicks), Mont (White 2, Price).
