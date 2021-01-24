ROCKY GAP, Va. — Trey Compton scored a to a game high 23 points while pulling down 12 rebounds and the Bland County boys basketball team collected a 64-45 non-district win over visiting Twin Valley at Rocky Gap, on Saturday.
The Bears (5-2) hit 11 3-point goals on their way to the victory, including two by Compton. Drew Hoge hit five trifectas, finishing with 15 points. He also distributed six assists. Dylan Havens hits another pair of 3’s for Bland County, while Luke Parker and Cagle also hit buckets from beyond the arc.
Wade Cantrell scored 11 points for the Panthers. Conner Welch added nine points and Isaiah Boyd chipped in eight.
Bland County returns to action on Tuesday, playing Grayson County at home in a Mountain Empire District clash.
Bland County 64, Twin Valley 45
TWIN VALLEY
Compton 7, Conner Welch 9, Ward 4, Wade Cantrell 11, Isaiah Boyd 8, Daniels 4, Snead 2
BLAND COUNTY (5-2, 2-2)
Drew Hoge 15, Parker 7, Cagle 3, Havens 7, Russo 2, Trey Compton 23, Buchanan 5, Harden 2.
Twin Valley...............12 7 20 6 — 45
Bland County..........20 9 21 14 — 64
3-point goals: Twin Valley 3 (Compton, Welch, Daniels), Bland County 11 (Hoge 5, Parker, Cagle, Havens 2, Compton 2) JV: Bland County won.
Friday Boys Game
Graham 65, Tazewell 42
TAZEWELL, Va. — David Graves flirted with a double-double and the G-Men outgunned the Bulldogs in a Southwest District Tazewell County rivals rematch at Tazewell Middle School on Friday night.
Graves led Graham (9-0, 7-0) with 14 points. Nick Owens scored 11 and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added nine points.
“It was a pretty good team win ... that was pretty good. David [Graves] always stands out. He probably had eight or nine rebounds,” said Baker, who retains a high degree of respect for the Bulldogs’ progress this season.
“They’re much-improved ... Tazewell is much-improved,” he said.
Josiah Jordan scored 12 points for the Bulldogs and Gavin Duty added 10 points.
Graham travels to Marion for a Southwest District game on Monday.
Graham 65, Tazewell 42
GRAHAM (9-0, 7-0)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 9, Ben Morgan 0, Brayden Surface 4, Nick Owens 11, Zack Dales 9, Brenan Salyers 0, David Graves 14, Cade Roberts 8, Caleb Morgan 4, Logan Simmons 1, Nick Knowles 0, Eli Sarver 0, Jamin Ni 0, Ethan Lambert 0, Aaron Jackson 5.
TAZEWELL
Gideon Collier 1, Josiah Jordan 12, Jacob Witt 2, Bryson McCall 4, Ethan Mills 2, Gavin Duty 10, Caleb O’Neal 4, Trey Blankenship 4, Johan Willis 3.
Graham........13 17 26 19 — 65
Tazewell.........9 11 913 — 42
3-point goals: Graham 5 (Surface, Owens 3, Dales), Tazewell (Jordan).
Friday Girls Games
Graham 44, Tazewell 32
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Elle Gunter had a double-double and the G-Girls upended the Lady Bulldogs in SWD girls action at Graham Middle School, on Friday.
Elle Gunter had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Graham and Stella Gunter had 11 points and four assists. Mallory Brown had eight rebounds.
Madi Day scored 14 points to lead Tazewell.
Graham plays at Virginia High on Tuesday.
Graham 44, Tazewell 32
TAZEWELL
Taylor Ray 7, Audrey Brown 2, Madi Day 14, Grace Hancock 2, Mallory Whittaker 4, Macie Alford 3
GRAHAM
Stella Gunter 11, Savanna Howery 5, Ja’Nise Lanier 2, Sidney Lester 4, Emily Hampton 8, Elle Gunter 14
Tazewell..........11 7 7 7 — 32
Graham...........14 12 12 6 — 44
3-point goals: Tazewell 4 (Ray, M. Day 2, Alford), Graham 3 (S. Gunter, Howery, E. Gunter).
Richlands 42
Lebanon 32
LEBANON — Denissa Ball scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Blue Tornado past the Lady Pioneers in a SWD battle on the road, on
Friday.
Rachael Rife scored eight points for Richlands (6-4, 5-2). Addison Hurst pulled down nine rebounds.
Morgan Varney fired up 15 points to lead Lebanon.
Lebanon will play Marion on Tuesday, Graham on Friday and Lebanon on Saturday — all at Richlands Middle School.
Richlands 42, Lebanon 32
RICHLANDS (6-4, 5-2)
Gillian Guerrierro 1, Logan Lewis 5, Addison Hurst 5, Jaylen Altizer 4, Denissa Ball 19, Rachael Rife 8
LEBANON
Morgan Varney 15, Alexis Horne 3, Alivia Nolley 4, Emily Musick 9, Lauren Booth 1.
Richlands.........7 9 13 13 — 42
Lebanon.........10 7 9 6 — 32
3-point goals: Richlands 4 (Lewis, Altizer, Ball 2), Lebanon 1 (Musick).
Thursday Boys Game
Graham 73
Pulaski County 56
BLUEFIELD, Va. — David Graves scored 21 points, Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw lit it up for 20 points and the G-Men beat the Cougars in a non-district affair at Graham Middle School, on Thursday.
Zack Dales added eight points for Graham.
JJ Gulley scored 15 points to lead Pulaski County. Lane Nestor added 11 points.
Graham 73, Pulaski County 56
PULASKI COUNTY
J.J. Gulley 15, Josh Bourne 2, Peyton McDaniel 4, Jerzee Johnson 0, AJ McCloud 16, Caleb Underwood 4, Kyle O’Neal 0, Jayden Crouse 0, Lane Nestor 11, Alex Sealander 4, Tyler Sutherland 0, Clay Phillips 0.
GRAHAM (8-0)
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 20, Ben Morgan 2, Brayden Surface 0, Nick Owens 7, Zack Dales 8, Brennan Salyers 0, David Graves 21, Cade Roberts 4, Caleb Morgan 0, Logan Simmons 0, Nick Knowles 0, Eli Sarver 0, Jamin Ni 0, Ethan Lambert 0, Aaron Jackson 0,.
Pulaski County....8 14 14 20 — 56
Graham.....23 10 11 18 — 73
3-point goals: Pulaski County 4 (Gulley, Nestor 3), Graham 5 (Owens, Dales, Graves 3).
Late Wed Boys Game
Ft Chiswell 69, Tazewell 63: The Pioneers absorbed a 33-point performance from Josiah Jordan on their way to a non-district win at Tazewell, on Wednesday.
Jordan went 17-for-25 at the free throw line for the Bulldogs.
