BRUSHFORK — Oak Hill came to Brush Fork Armory hoping to interrupt the Bluefield High School boys basketball team’s seven-game winning streak.
The Devils couldn’t make them do it.
The Beavers jumped on Oak Hill from the get-go, piling on a 26-8 lead in the first quarter and never looking back. Bluefield went on to collect a 78-55 victory for a regular-season sweep of the Red Devils.
Bluefield won 74-56 at Oak Hill in the season’s first meeting of the two teams in late December.
Kaulin Parris and Braeden Crews scored 17 points apiece to pace the Beavers (15-3). Parris also had five assists and six rebounds and Crews had three assists and two steals, hitting three of his shots from beyond the arc.
Jahiem House scored 14 points while doling out five assists for Bluefield, also rounding up five rebounds — three on the offensive boards. Caden Fuller hit three trifectas on his way to 4 points
Once again, Beavers post Sean Martin played bigly, scoring 10 points with nine assists and five blocked shots. Martin and most of the Beavers starters played sparingly in the second and fourth quarters.
Jacob Perdue scored 21 points for Oak Hill. Jason Mannss added eight and Omar Lewis added six points, four assists.
Bluefield plays Princeton at the Armory on Friday. The Red Devils travel to PikeView that evening.
Narrows 75, Bath County 45: The Green Wave had five players in double figures as Narrows picked up another Pioneer District victory at Hot Springs, Va.
Hunter Smith, Logan Green had 11 apiece. Logan Conley, Matthew Morgan and Dalton Bradley scored 10 points apiece for Narrows,.
The Green Wave had s already clinched no worse than a No. 2 seed to next week’s district tournament.
Sean Fleenor scored 13 points for the Chargers.
Narrows (14-6, 8-3) face a rematch the Bath County on Senior Night Friday at Willliam B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium.
Grundy 73, Honaker 48: Jake McCoy scored 19 points, handed out seven assists and collected four steals and the Golden Wave rolled across the Tigers in BDD action.
Corey Keene scored 15 points with 11 rebounds, also distributing four assists for Grundy (17-2, 7-0). Logan Cole hit four 3-pointers en route to 14 points.
Grayson Honaker scored 18 points for Honaker (8-14, 3-5).
Girls Games
Narrows 71, Bath County 55: Audrey Riddle scored 19 point to pace the Lady Wave in a PIoneer District win over the visiting Chargers.
Alyssa Bishop added 12 points and Allison Grose scored 10 points, with 12 rebounds for her third double-double in four games.
Gabrie Heischer had 27 points to pace Bath County. Skylar Hupman scored 10 and Emily Douglas added 12.
Narrows expects to play Bath County at home in Monday’s opening round of the Pioneer District girls basketball tournament.
